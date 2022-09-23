Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022

MaryElizabeth is a member of ASL Theatrical Community her show is ASL Interpreted.

Sep. 23, 2022  

"I am fairly certain that given a cape and a nice tiara, I could save the world."

MaryElizabeth Barrett's I Babysat Jesus debuts United Solo Theater Festival on October 5th at Theater Row, NYC.

Comedy best informed by our experiences and truth is brilliantly performed and staged by MaryElizabeth as she dons her cape and takes us on her karmic journey. Her words are the gems you get to keep.

Directed by Brad Hayes and Produced by Jay Cruz, @iftnetworktv MaryElizabeth is a member of ASL Theatrical Community her show is ASL Interpreted by Rorri Burton, Pro Bono ASL coordinated by Jo-Ann Dean SIGNmation.com

I BABYSAT JESUS

Written & Performed by Mary Elizabeth Barrett

ASL Interpreted by Rorri Burton, Pro Bono ASL

SIGNmation.com Jo-Ann Dean

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198858®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fthe-13th-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


