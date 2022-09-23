MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022

"I am fairly certain that given a cape and a nice tiara, I could save the world."

MaryElizabeth Barrett's I Babysat Jesus debuts United Solo Theater Festival on October 5th at Theater Row, NYC.

Comedy best informed by our experiences and truth is brilliantly performed and staged by MaryElizabeth as she dons her cape and takes us on her karmic journey. Her words are the gems you get to keep.

Directed by Brad Hayes and Produced by Jay Cruz, @iftnetworktv MaryElizabeth is a member of ASL Theatrical Community her show is ASL Interpreted by Rorri Burton, Pro Bono ASL coordinated by Jo-Ann Dean SIGNmation.com

