Mary Testa to Host THE SONGWRITERS' SALON at The Triad Theatre
THE SONGWRITERS' SALON features 3 select musical theatre writers bimonthly. It is a casual and intimate playground for high-caliber songwriters to share their work & a chance for the audience to get to know the masterminds behind the music. Hosted by Mary Testa (3-time Tony Nominee). Conceived and Directed by Colton Pometta. Produced by Sam Permutt and Colton Pometta at The Triad Theatre.
Their next installment will take place on Monday, January 13th at 7:00 pm.
Featured Writers:
Stephen Trask
(Hedwig and the Angry Inch)
Adam Gwon
(Ordinary Days, Scotland, PA)
ANNA K. JACOBS
(Pop!, Teeth)
Guest Host:
Mary Testa
(Three-time Tony nominee)
Performers include...
Alyse Alan Louis (Mamma Mia!, Disaster!, Amelie), Joe Piserchio (Anytown), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) and more.
Date and Time:
Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM
Location:
The Triad
158 West 72nd Street
between Broadway & Columbus
New York, NY
Tickets:
$20
Please Note: The Triad has a 2-beverage minimum per person.
Buy tickets online- TriadNYC.com
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski