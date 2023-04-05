Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Nadler And Nicola Gorham Star In TRANSFORMATION As Part Of The Fresh Fruit Festival

The play tells the story of Christine Jorgensen, now considered a trailblazing trans pioneer.

Apr. 05, 2023  

On Dec. 1, 1952, the front page of The New York Daily News carried the headline "EX-GI BECOMES BLONDE BEAUTY". That blonde beauty was CHRISTINE JORGENSEN, now considered a trailblazing trans pioneer.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1953 after gender-reassignment surgery in Denmark, Christine suddenly found herself the most talked-about personality in America. She was so famous that she couldn't find a job. So...a down-and-out song-and-dance man named MYLES BELL was hired to help her develop a nightclub act.

Award-winning playwright DONALD STEVEN OLSON has created an engaging new musical about Jorgensen's transformation from a shy young woman who couldn't sing or dance into a glamorous and successful nightclub entertainer - and the man who helped her find her voice... literaly.

TRANSFORMATION: The Christine Jorgensen Show makes its world premiere at The Fresh Fruit Festival on Manhattan's Lower East Side for only THREE PERFORMANCES: Thursday, April 27, 6:30pm; Friday, April 28, 8:30pm; Saturday, April 29, 1pm.

Obie-nominated cabaret star Mark Nadler shares the stage with film personality NICOLA GORHAM in this production directed by MICHAEL BLATT about an extraordinary TRANSFORMATION!




