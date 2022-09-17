Manhattan Repertory Theatre to Present Powerhouse Cosplay Competition in Celebration of POWERHOUSE Production

Manhattan Repertory Theatre will present The Powerhouse Lady Justice Cosplay Competition, in celebration of their production of Powerhouse by David Harms featuring Laura Shoop, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Jennifer Pierro, Jana Robbins, and Jeorge Bennett Watson, opening Saturday October 8th, Off-Broadway at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at 502 West 53rd St.

FIRST PRIZE:

First prize for the Best Powerhouse Lady Justice Cosplay Costume is two tickets to the opening night of Powerhouse by David Harms - Saturday October 8 at 7 pm and special access to the After Party!

SECOND AND THIRD PRIZE:

2 Tickets to Powerhouse Preview Press Nights on either Thursday October 6 at 7 pm or Friday October 7 at 7 pm!

HOW TO COMPETE:

Take a picture of yourself in your best Powerhouse Lady Justice Cosplay Costume and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #powerhouseplay

The Winners will be announced on Powerhouseplay.com on Saturday night October 1, 2022. All the pictures submitted will be displayed on a special page on Powerhouseplay.com!

Don't miss this opportunity to have some cosplay fun on the biggest cosplay weekend of the year in New York City and to attend the Opening night of one of the most unique new plays Off-Broadway this Fall, Powerhouse by David Harms and the Opening Night After Party.

Get your picture taken with the stars! Step and Repeat, and Step and Repeat. Have some celebrity fun and have the time of your life!

For tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197475®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpowerhouseplay.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1