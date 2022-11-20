Mabou Mines Theatre's EXERCISING EXIT THE KING Closes Today

Exercising Exit the King is currently running at Mabou Mines (150 1st Avenue Second Floor, NYC) until Sunday, November 20th.

In Exercising Exit the King, internationally acclaimed director and founder of United Solo Omar Sangare transforms Ionesco's absurdist comedy Exit the King into a completely new theatrical experience. By inserting sections from Eckhart Tolle's "Stepping Into Awareness" into his adaptation, Sangare breathes new life into the classic text, contrasting the absurdity of Ionesco's work with Tolle's power of presence and keen sense of human consciousness. The result is a play which is acutely attuned to confronting universal questions of loss, succession, grief, and the power of the human mind.

During the rehearsal process, Sangare began each session with mindfulness exercises. "Tolle's work offers a guide to enlightenment, to finding true meaning, releasing pain, and gaining deep inner peace," said Sangare. Because most actors play multiple roles throughout the 75-minute performance, becoming grounded in a collective sense of being during rehearsals was critical to constructing the physical, emotional, and narrative worlds of the play.

In his adaptation of Exit the King, Sangare worked closely with a team of creatives, including co-director Wendy Lane Bailey, a singer, writer, director, producer, and the current Assistant Artistic Director for United Solo; assistant director Tristan Whalen, a performer, director, and playwright currently in his last year as a Theater, Philosophy, and English major at Williams College; costume designer Brandi M. Dupere, a graduate of SUNY Potsdam whose design credits include Caryl Churchill's Love and Information; and lighting designer Shane A. Mathews, a New York City based designer, recording engineer, and video editor whose 30+ year career has taken him all over the country.

The show stars eleven student actors from Lang, including first year students Zoe Caple, Abigail Connolly, Ariana Guerra, Miles Lewandowski, Juliannie Mateo, Victoria Ortiz, Archi Patel, Vritika Phulwani, Catherine Raymond, Genevieve Simon, Hannah Sobon. This is the first Eugene Lang Theater Program at The New School NYC production in two years.

