MRS. MCTHING Will Hold Benefit Performances at TADA! Youth Theater This Month

Jack Urbont and Michael Colby's bewitching musical Mrs. McThing, with a splendid cast of New York theater pros, is slated for two benefit performances at TADA! Youth Theater on Halloween, Sunday, October 31st at 2pm and 7pm. TADA! Youth Theater is located at 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. The cast includes Broadway veteran performers, among them Donna English and Leah Hocking. Tickets for the benefit are $50 ($30 for students), and are available online at: tinyurl.com/ypajkts3

The original musical, based on the play by Mary Chase, had its premiere at Goodspeed Opera House in 1984. The show serves up perfect Halloween entertainment for the entire family with its spooky and funny tale. Set in the late 1930s, the story of Mrs. McThing revolves around very wealthy Mrs. Howard V. Larue III and her son Howay. Howay's encounter with Mimi, adopted daughter of the witch, Mrs. McThing, leads to a series of spells. Events that follow include an unexpected romance, a Witches' Sabbath of goblins and ghoulies, a heist, and a hair-raising showdown with Mrs. McThing.

The production is directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore).

TADA! Youth Theater's mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to learn, be creative, and think differently through high-quality productions, positive youth development, and education programs. TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themselves well, we can break down barriers of racism and inequality and create positive, active citizens. Executive & Producing Artistic Director: Janine Nina Trevens.

For more information, please visit tadatheater.com.