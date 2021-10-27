MODERN IS NOW: ILLUMINATION to be Presented by The Taylor Organization

The Taylor Organization is presenting its 2021 fall benefit experiences. Modern is Now: Illumination features a series of intimate, in-person events beginning October 18, culminating in a special hour-long virtual program benefitting the Company hosted by Taylor Artistic Director Michael Novak and airing FREE on Thursday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. The program will honor longtime Taylor collaborator, acclaimed lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, and feature a special 20th anniversary performance of Paul Taylor's masterpiece, Promethean Fire

"We thrive on connections with our audience," said Mr. Novak. "I've noticed in myself, the dancers, and throughout our organization the strong need to reconnect with our Taylor family, in-person whenever possible and also virtually with our audiences worldwide. So we've developed this hybrid method of engagement through both live and virtual channels. This adaptation has been important since we require donor and audience support as much as ever to continue our mission as we arrive as what we hope will be the ending of the pandemic."

Modern Is Now: Illumination includes Reunion Performances where small groups will have intimate in-person experiences featuring performances of some of Mr. Taylor's most beloved works, including Esplanade, Cloven Kingdom and Brandenburgs, as well as a preview of a new work by Lauren Lovette, accompanied by a unique culinary experience designed by BITE, a bold and contemporary catering group. The events will be held at The Taylor Studios on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The Taylor Organization adheres to the strictest CDC Covid protocols and local laws to ensure the safest possible environment for its guests, artists and staff.

Modern Is Now: Illumination concludes with the second virtual benefit envisioned by Mr. Novak, celebrating the Company's compelling artistry, tenacity and resilience. It will feature a unique performance of one of Paul Taylor's masterworks Promethean Fire that celebrates its 20th anniversary and Mr. Taylor's message of triumphing over tragedy, which resonates profoundly today during these trying times. The Taylor Organization has once again teamed up with Broadway Unlocked to produce the program. The event is FREE to stream and registration is required here.

"This year's virtual program is designed to center on the power of creative voices: dance makers, dancers and designers, especially our longtime lighting visionary Jennifer Tipton," said Mr. Novak. "Time and again, Jennifer's lighting design sets a mood and energy that draw in the audience and dancers alike. In Promethean Fire, Jennifer's talents shine through beautifully in the interplay between light and shadows on stage."

Attendees are invited to events leading up to the benefit, including Preshow Conversations with Taylor dancers, Rehearsal Directors leading up to the benefit include two hour-and-a-half master classes with an esteemed Taylor alums Cathy McCann and Amy Young, followed by a 30-minute Q&A, screenings of the 1998 Academy Award nominated documentary Dancemaker, and rarely viewed archival footage. A detailed schedule can be found here.