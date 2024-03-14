MISS ADVENTURE Comes to New York City Fringe Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miss. Adventure ‘A choose your own adventure Musical Comedy’ written and performed by Rachel Pallante will premiere at the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wed 4/3 at 9:50pm, Thu 4/4 at 6pm, Sat 4/6 at 8:10pm, Sun 4/7 at 3:10pm & Mon 4/8 at 8:10pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

What if Bette Midler and Jerry Garcia had a love child? Hop on the Magic Mushroom School Bus as one woman journeys down the Rabbit Hole and Over the Rainbow. In a multimedia ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ musical comedy experience. Can she survive Cult Leaders, Law Enforcement, and Bears? Oh My! You will choose her fate Live!

Rachel Pallante is a full-time actor and teaching artist based in Austin, TX. Her work has been featured in National Commercials and Network Television Series. She made her Co-Star debut with Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul” and won the 2022 ADDY Award for Radio & Television. Rachel can be seen performing Live around town and is known for her musical-comedy sketches and characters she creates for YouTube. www.rachelpallante.com

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc

