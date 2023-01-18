@MAKE_US_SCREAM To Premiere At 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival At The Kraine Theater

3ofCups will present @make_us_scream written and directed by Kasey Connolly, Courtney Stennett, and Elisabeth Yancey.

These women would do anything for their following, but what happens when that following gets too close? The women behind @make_us_scream have captivated their fan base by telling scary stories, but as the opportunity of a lifetime approaches, they find themselves living in one. Kasey Connolly is an actor, writer, and creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds an MFA from the Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House Acting Program where she appeared in The Fifth of July, The Seagull, Hay Fever, Merchant of Venice, and Into the Breeches! Film/Television credits include FBI, Apprehending Edmund Montrell, and the upcoming short Dear Isle.

Courtney Stennett is an actor and creator based in New York City. She holds an MFA in Acting from Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House where she appeared in Hay Fever, The Seagull, and Fifth of July. Regional: Into the Breeches! (Cleveland Play House), One Man, Two Guvnors, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chautauqua Theater Company). Other professional credits include Agnes of God (Aleatoric Theatre) and Seminar (Spartan Theatre Company). Short Films: Sting (Pudu Productions) and (upcoming) Dear Isle (3ofCups Productions).

Elisabeth Yancey is an actor, yoga instructor, teacher, and holistic acting coach currently based in New York City. Regional: Steel Magnolias Gulfshore Playhouse), Into the Breeches, Clue (Cleveland Play House); Tame That B!#@H (St. Louis Shakespeare Festival); Romeo and Juliet, Little Women (Oberlin Summer Theatre Festival); Hay Fever, Orlando, The Clearing, Dancing at Lughnasa (Wellesley Repertory Theater); and the upcoming short film, Dear Isle (3ofCups Productions). Elisabeth's training includes the Chautauqua Institute Conservatory 2020; MFA in Acting (CWRU/CPH); BA in Theatre Studies ( Wellesley College); a certificate in Classical Acting (LAMDA); and a certificate of literature from Cambridge University.

3ofCups Productions is a collective led by Kasey Connolly, Elisabeth Yancey, and Courtney Stennett who began collaborating together while earning their MFA from Case Western Reserve Univerity/Cleveland Play House. They have created and produced original work at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Soho Innovative Studios. The collective's first short film, Dear Isle, is currently in post production and is expected to make its festival debut later in 2023. While performing professionally around the country and the globe, these three artists work cohesively; sharing creative and producing responsibilities for each of their artistic endeavors with 3ofCups Productions. FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be!

The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on 02/15/23 (8:50pm), 02/19/23 (6:40pm), 02/25/23 (8:20pm), and 3/4/23 (1:40pm). Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately one hour.