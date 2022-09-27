Lorraine Serabian Directs MERCIFUL DELUSIONS - 4 One Acts By Tennessee Williams At Theatre Row

Merciful Delusions Productions is announcing the November 2022 presentation of four one-act plays by Tennessee Williams at Theatre Row in Manhattan. The rarely produced works by one of America's most beloved playwrights are Moony's Kid Don't Cry, The Lady of Larkspur Lotion, The Case of the Crushed Petunias and Hello from Bertha.

All shows are directed by Tony Award Nominee, Lorraine Serabian, and produced by Nicole Gut who will play Bertha in Hello From Bertha.

Gut is the founder of Merciful Delusions; this is the fifth production delving into the fantasy world of Tennessee Williams produced by the company.

The shows will take place at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, in Theatre 1. The performance schedule is: Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 and Nov. 5th at 2:00 and 7:30. There will be a Q&A with the director, producer and actors on November 5th after the 2:00 matinee. Tickets are $28.50 including online fees and may be purchased here: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/merciful-delusions-4-one-act-plays-by-tennesee-williams/

"Delusions of grandeur" is a common theme throughout these four one-act plays, which include a stargazing would-be lumberjack trapped in a life with a sickly woman and child; a surreal look at the world through the eyes of a dreamer; a delusional romantic writer falling in love with the precursor of Streetcar's Blanche; and finally, a dying prostitute with a fantasy love interest.

"Tennessee Williams gives an actor and director so much juicy stuff to work with between character, dialogue and emotion. He just understood what it was like to be down and out. The theme of delusions runs through all his works and many of his characters. He writes so empathetically, so mercifully." - Nicole Gut, Founder of Merciful Delusions, LLC., and the character "Bertha" in Hello From Bertha

The cast includes Elizabeth Bove, JR Carter, Elena Clark, Letty Ferrer*, Josh Freed, Marie-Claire Giraud, Nicole Gut*, Steven J. Harris, Janelle (Jyan) Jung, Natalie Neckyfarow*, Michelle Oppedisano, Aurora Quintard, Martin Riofrio, & Joey Welsh.

*Members, AEA

Actress and Producer, Nicole Gut, founded Merciful Delusions Productions, LLC in 2016 after becoming enthralled by the work of Tennessee Williams, regarded as one of the most important playwrights in the American theater. While living in Switzerland, Nicole worked as a keyboard player for ten years before becoming an actress, and has since produced, and/or performed in several plays. She has also written and produced several award-winning short films, including LULLABY, the winner for best short suspense film at The Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Lorraine Serabian has a vibrant and varied career in the performing arts, appearing in Broadway, Regional and International productions, film and television, as well as teaching at HB Studios, where she studied extensively with Uta Hagen. She created the role of "The Leader" on Broadway in Hal Prince's ZORBA!, for which she received a Tony Award nomination and the Outer Critics Circle Award. She starred as Maria Callas in the tour of Master Class by Terrence McNally, and other credits include Cabaret (Hal Prince) and The Flowering Peach (National Actors Theater, directed by Martin Charnin.) Lorraine won the Helen Hayes Award for Show Me Where the Good Times Are and a Helen Hayes nomination for Lucky Stiff. This is her fifth time working with Nicole Gut, directing Tennessee Williams for Merciful Delusions Productions.

This event is an Actors Equity Association (AEA) showcase.

Visit Merciful Delusions online at: http://www.mercifuldelusions.com