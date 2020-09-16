Live, Multisite, Virtual Musical MEET THE VOYAGERS Takes Off In October

The show will stream October 6 - 9.

Ewalt Creative presents a live, multisite, virtual musical MEET THE VOYAGERS, inspired by NASA-Jet Propulsion Laboratory's 1977 mission to the outer planets of the solar system and into interstellar space.

MEET THE VOYAGERS is a uniquely human story inspired by those who ran the Voyager space mission, and the spacecraft we still listen for today. The journey of the farthest human-made objects in the universe and those who guide them from Earth confronts loneliness, jealousy, sexism, ambition, fallibility, triumph, the strides humans have made, and how much farther we have to go.

MEET THE VOYAGERS is the brainchild of Kyle Ewalt, composer of Bromance: The Dudesical (The Other Palace, London). The show features four actors in disparate locations and aims to tackle the complexities of live virtual musical theater by integrating the latest streaming technologies with traditional theater design and structure.

October 6 and 8 , 8pm ET, October 9 , 9pm ET, Live Stream on YouTube. Tickets are available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-voyagers-live-virtual-musical-tickets-118669611001.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You