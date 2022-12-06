Little Red Light Theatre Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner

Little Red Light Theatre will be presenting An Infinite Ache by David Schulner running Dec 15th -18th 2022 at the NuBox Theatre located at 754 9th Ave; 4th floor.

An Infinite Ache follows the love affair of Hope and Charles from their first date, through their entire lives and then back again. The show is a beautiful love story that explores themes of Jewish and Asian cultures to create a truly American love story.

An infinite Ache stars Cynthia Yiru Hu as Hope and Max Katz as Charles. The show is directed by Michael Blatt, co-founder (with David Carl) of Little Red Light Theatre.

Hope: Cynthia Yiru Hu is a New York based multilingual actor from China. Selected New York credits include Would You Set the Table If I Asked You To (The Tank), Fifth Planet & The Man Who Turned Into a Stick (ASDS Rep), War+Lover (Theatre Row), The Giving Tree (Unfix NYC 2021). Film credits: Ten Months (New York Shorts International Film Festival, New Faces New Voices Film Festival, DC Asian Pacific American Film Festival, SOMA Film Festival). Cynthia holds an MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School. https://www.cynthiayiru.com

Charles: Max Katz is a native New Yorker actor and musician. He has appeared off-off-Broadway in productions War Stories (The Tank) and The Count of Monte Cristo (Hudson Classical Theatre Company). Other of his past performances have taken place in London at the White Bear Theatre and the Platform Theatre, in St. Albans, UK, and in Montréal's Fringe Festival. Short films include Mama Duke (Pan African Film Festival) and the upcoming Gold Status. Max completed his MFA training at Drama Centre London and the Boris Shchukin Institute in Moscow. He is very close to being able to walk on his hands.

Director: As a Director, Michael has worked in Bergen, Norway where he directed a new Norwegian translation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. Michael is a co-founder (with David Carl) of Little Red Light Theatre: an Off-Off Broadway theatre company specializing intimate musicals and plays. He produced/directed Hello Again by Michael John LaChiusa and Thrill Me: the Leopold & Loeb Story by Stephen Dolginoff with Little Red Light Theatre. He directed/choreographed All Kinds of People for Inside Broadway which toured NYC public schools. Other directing credits include the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels for Actors Theatre of Indiana. He directed a world premiere devised play entitled Finding Home at Northern Michigan University. Michael is currently an adjunct Professor at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC directing/teaching in the Acting Department. Michael has an MFA in Directing from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University and a BFA from NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. https://michaelblatt.info/