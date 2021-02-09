Listen to an Unheard Demo From SMJ and Sarah Flaim's New Musical AT THE BARRE

SMJ and Sarah Flaim have released their first demo, "Ghosts" from their new musical, AT THE BARRE; expecting its first virtual performance in April/May produced by The Sappho Project.

"Ghosts" is an exploration of grief through poignant lyrics and haunting harmonies. The song is a manifestation of grief that antagonizes both the protagonists within the show and the listeners outside of it.

AT THE BARRE is a new LGBTQIA+ mime and ballet musical that explores grief, body dysmorphia, gender dysphoria, self-doubt, harmonic indie pop music, and the form of romantic comedies as a talented, pansexual principal dancer at an NYC ballet company and a talented, non-binary mime battle through an overly talkative world to make a connection.

Featured in the demo is Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, Phantom of the Opera, CW's Charmed), Sarah Flaim (Sum, Noise!), Justine Goggin (Back To The Garden), and Stephanie Everett (It's Fine, I'm Fine).

SMJ (they/them) is an NYC-based, mixed, and non-binary playwright, mime, educator, and theater-maker who holds their BFA in Acting from Otterbein University. Their work has been seen in various forms throughout the US, and recently, the UK. Sarah Flaim (she/her) is a performer, composer, and vocal designer who holds her BFA in Musical Theater from The University of the Arts. She has performed in workshops of Sum at Ars Nova, Noise! at The Public, and recorded background vocals for Pentatonix. The writing pair met during their time at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in 2017.

Listen to "Ghosts" here!