Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen to an Unheard Demo From SMJ and Sarah Flaim's New Musical AT THE BARRE

The song is a manifestation of grief that antagonizes both the protagonists within the show and the listeners outside of it.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Listen to an Unheard Demo From SMJ and Sarah Flaim's New Musical AT THE BARRE

SMJ and Sarah Flaim have released their first demo, "Ghosts" from their new musical, AT THE BARRE; expecting its first virtual performance in April/May produced by The Sappho Project.

"Ghosts" is an exploration of grief through poignant lyrics and haunting harmonies. The song is a manifestation of grief that antagonizes both the protagonists within the show and the listeners outside of it.

AT THE BARRE is a new LGBTQIA+ mime and ballet musical that explores grief, body dysmorphia, gender dysphoria, self-doubt, harmonic indie pop music, and the form of romantic comedies as a talented, pansexual principal dancer at an NYC ballet company and a talented, non-binary mime battle through an overly talkative world to make a connection.

Featured in the demo is Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, Phantom of the Opera, CW's Charmed), Sarah Flaim (Sum, Noise!), Justine Goggin (Back To The Garden), and Stephanie Everett (It's Fine, I'm Fine).

SMJ (they/them) is an NYC-based, mixed, and non-binary playwright, mime, educator, and theater-maker who holds their BFA in Acting from Otterbein University. Their work has been seen in various forms throughout the US, and recently, the UK. Sarah Flaim (she/her) is a performer, composer, and vocal designer who holds her BFA in Musical Theater from The University of the Arts. She has performed in workshops of Sum at Ars Nova, Noise! at The Public, and recorded background vocals for Pentatonix. The writing pair met during their time at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in 2017.

Listen to "Ghosts" here!


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows
VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC Offers Live In-store Pop-up Performances This Frid Photo

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC Offers Live In-store Pop-up Performances This Friday

Fourteenth Installment of OPEN THO SHUT Announced Photo

Fourteenth Installment of OPEN 'THO SHUT Announced

Team Theatre Presents DEAR: A Play About Intimacy In The Times Of A Pandemic Photo

Team Theatre Presents DEAR: A Play About Intimacy In The Times Of A Pandemic

Creative Traffic Flow Premieres DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US Photo

Creative Traffic Flow Premieres DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US


More Hot Stories For You

  • Celebrate Black History Month With Film And Dance In Northglenn
  • Denver Public Art Calls For Qualified Artists For New Sun Valley Neighborhood Project
  • TRG Arts & Purple Seven Study Reveals Bright Spots Of Philanthropic Gift Revenues To Performing Arts Organizations
  • Almost Adults' LGBTQ+ Short Play Series On Zoom Continues This Month