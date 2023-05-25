Lia Romeo's New Comedy YOGA WITH JILLIAN Will Open Women In Theatre Festival

Project Y Theatre Company will present YOGA WITH JILLIAN as part of the eighth annual Women in Theatre Festival, a festival of new work written and created by women, June 2-18 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019). Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are on sale at Click Here

YOGA WITH JILLIAN runs June 2-17, 2023 -- specifically June 2, 3, 7, 10 (two shows), 15, 16, 17 (two shows)

In this immersive play, yoga teacher Jillian plans to take the audience through an amazing, incredible, fantastic, one hour yoga journey. But the past couple years have been tough, am I right? As Jillian tries to teach again in our changed world, the shiny, happy yoga teacher attempts to keep the class, and herself, from completely imploding. Audiences get to watch from a seat or take part in the "class" through participation - and on a yoga mat. This new comedy takes stock of how yoga, guru culture, and green juice might save us all... or not.

Yoga with Jillian has been featured in its development journey on All Things Considered, who said of the production: "The play is funny" and "The show is about our strategies to cope with a world that seems to be getting more unhinged by the day."

For more information on Yoga With Jillian visit: https://www.witfestival.projectytheatre.org

A co-production with Richard Jordan Productions (U.K.), this show will travel to Edinburgh Fringe this summer, in association with The Pleasance.