Leviathan Lab Will Present a Reading of Modern ROMEO & JULIET

Award-winning Actor and Producer,Veronica Dang and renowned creative studio, Leviathan Lab proudly present a developmental reading of William Shakespeare's classic play of star-crossed lovers set in modern-day New York City with a diverse cast and a focus on mental health. This coming Friday, October 15, 2021 at 6:30pm at Madame X, 94 West Houston Street New York, NY 10012.

Discussion and happy hour drink specials in the main bar after the reading. Doors open at 6pm.

The cast of Romeo and Juliet is Veronica Dang, Ariel Estrada, Raul Luna, Angela Chew, Jon Okabayashi, and Susanne Pinedo.

Directed by KM Jones. Stage Manager, Emilia Smart-Denson. Production Manager, Horacio Gutierrez

This reading is made possible by the New York City Artist Corps, a program of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs that aims to bring creative programming and engagement to every corner of the city and help bring the arts back to New York.

***Audience members will need to show proof of COVID vaccination and must wear masks during the event when not drinking. Must be 21 years old and over to attend.

The reading is free, however, audience members need to please reserve tickets via Event Brite: Romeo & Juliet EventBrite

Facebook Event: Romeo & Juliet on Facebook