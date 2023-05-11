Leslie Bramm's new play, Molly Jones Steals Home, will be presented at Alchemical Studio in NYC at May 21 st 7pm. Directed by Saki Kawamura.

Molly Jones Steals Home is a fantasy that explores the themes of self-determination and free will. The play asks the question, "Is the life well lived long enough"?

Molly Jones loves baseball, specifically the NY METS, still she's never been to a real game. This brilliant 9-year-old reads Seneca and dreams of catching baseballs, while sleeping under a canopy of monitors in NY Presbyterian Hospital, being treated for Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her Make-a-Wish is, of course, a Mets game and she has a ticket, not to just any Mets game, but a sudden death playoff game against the "Braves she hates".

Meanwhile her physician, Dr. Teigen Marshall, has the rare opportunity to administer a new miracle drug, (Fluxamean) but, it must be today, right now, to save Molly's life. The multiple chemo and radiation treatments haven't worked. Molly is getting worse and both she and her Doctor know it's "bottom of the ninth and Casey May be at bat". Molly does not take this news well and decides to escape the hospital and steal away to the game. With the help of Lance Lane, a burned-out ex-Mets pitcher and Tammy the Toucan, an eccentric hospital clown, Molly sets out on her most unusual odyssey. Meanwhile Dr. Marshall, hospital security, and her disease are just one step behind.

The cast features Shelby Rebecca Wong, Jes Wasington, Samuel James Pygatt, Kelli Ruttle, Conor Andrew Hall and Matthew Iannone.

Leslie Bramm is the author of over 20 plays which have been produced, work-shopped and/or developed, regionally, internationally, off-Broadway, and independently by Variations Theatre Group, Three Crows Theatre, The Present Company, The Penobscot Theatre, The Actor's Theatre of Louisville, Emerging Artists, Theatre, Nicu's Spoon, The Edward Albee Last Frontier Conference, Rattle Stick, Reverie Productions, Playwrights Horizons/Tisch, Shelter Theatre Group, Gold Coast Theatre, Theatre La Monde, The Province Town Players, IATI Theatre, The Actors Studio and the Colorado Fine Arts Center. Bramm is the recipient of a Stanley Drama Award (Oswald's Backyard) A Paul T. Nolan Award (Islands of Repair) A Tennessee Williams Literary Award (Big Ball), and is a two-time finalist for the O'Neill Conference. His play A.B.C.was banned from the curriculum at SUNY college. www.lesliebramm.com

Saki Kawamura is is a NYC-based director and interdisciplinary artist from Japan. The wide range of her work seen in theater, film, and visual art included: IKIGAI: a purpose of living (Hollywood Fringe 2021, Encore Award), The Giving Tree, Grown-ups (Unfix NYC) and Precognito (Vireo Production). Regional theatre: Mystic Pizza (Ogunquit Playhouse), A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, Clue, Murder on the Orient Express (Paper Mill Playhouse), Joy (George Street Playhouse). She also serves as Associate Artistic Director of Ren Gyo Soh from 2022 and currently focus on immigrant storytelling. She aims to create theatrical experiences which will build bridges across cultures. MFA Directing at The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. www.sakikawamura.com