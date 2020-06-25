Learn from Broadway Stars this Summer!

Learn from Broadway Stars this Summer!

Wonderland Performing Arts is partnering with Broadway Stars to bring you an online-alternative to in-person classes! We are calling these classes our "Broadway Series." These classes will allow students from anywhere to learn and grow from experienced professionals who work on Broadway & at some of the top-performing arts colleges in the United States. Our upcoming classes are hugely beneficial for future college students who are planning to study theatre and musical theatre.

Upcoming classes include:

HOW TO BUILD YOUR BOOK MASTERCLASS W/ Alexa Green & CHRIS CITERA

Saturday, June 27th
11am-12pm CST via Zoom


ACTING THROUGH SONG MASTERCLASS W/ Blaine Krauss

Saturday, July 11th
2pm-4pm CST via Zoom


AUDITIONING MASTERCLASS W/ Alex Brightman

Saturday, July 18th
1:30pm-3:00pm CST via Zoom

Take 4 virtual classes for 40 minutes each totaling only $40!

Click HERE to learn more



