Learn from Broadway Stars this Summer!
Wonderland Performing Arts is partnering with Broadway Stars to bring you an online-alternative to in-person classes! We are calling these classes our "Broadway Series." These classes will allow students from anywhere to learn and grow from experienced professionals who work on Broadway & at some of the top-performing arts colleges in the United States. Our upcoming classes are hugely beneficial for future college students who are planning to study theatre and musical theatre.
Upcoming classes include:
HOW TO BUILD YOUR BOOK MASTERCLASS W/ Alexa Green & CHRIS CITERA
Saturday, June 27th
11am-12pm CST via Zoom
ACTING THROUGH SONG MASTERCLASS W/ Blaine Krauss
Saturday, July 11th
2pm-4pm CST via Zoom
AUDITIONING MASTERCLASS W/ Alex Brightman
Saturday, July 18th
1:30pm-3:00pm CST via Zoom
Take 4 virtual classes for 40 minutes each totaling only $40!
Click HERE to learn more