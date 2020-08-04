Launch Of New Theatrical Education Resource VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS

VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS is a new resource for theatrical educators connecting college, university and high school students to panels, masterclasses and multi-day intensives taught by a roster of multidisciplinary Broadway professionals. After selecting their preferred topic and Broadway professional, the VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS team curates a bespoke course pairing the needs of the educators with the expertise of award-winning Broadway artists.

Founded by Shannon Hammons and Thomas Recktenwald, who have a combined 30 years experience in the theatrical industry, the VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS roster includes Marc Bruni, J. Harrison Ghee, La Sonya Gunter, Alvin Hough Jr., Joann Hunter, Mary Ann Lamb, Ginna Claire Mason, Kenneth J. McGee, Tony Meola, Susan Misner, Kenneth Posner, Cody Renard Richard, Brian Ronan and Luis Salgado.

The roster is continuously updated to bring in theatre artists and professionals across disciplines including directing, acting, stage management, hair and wig design, choreography, production management, lighting design and more.

"We created VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS to inspire and highlight what makes theatre great. The people who work in front of the lights, in the wings and those who create what we see and hear are all individuals coming together to make the collective experience of art happen," said founders Shannnon Hammons and Thomas Recktenwald. "We aspire to show the love of theatre but also explore artists' journeys; wanting to share what Broadway professionals learned on the way and how they were able to succeed. We also know the power of a single moment. When someone can change the direction of a life by a class, personal story or even a simple phrase. We hope that VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS will bring some of our amazing Broadway artists to those who are beginning to dream."

In the evolving age of digital learning, VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS moderates the learning experience via Zoom, tuning into each classroom's unique needs. As in-person learning comes back into focus, VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS will also offer the option for professionals to work with the students onsite in the classroom. VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS offers competitive rates working to create a valuable course for each school's budget.

To learn more about VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS, or to book a panel or masterclass for the fall, please visit www.VisitingBroadwayArtists.com or follow @VisBwayArtists.

VISITING BROADWAY ARTISTS Course Options

MASTER CLASS

A 90-minute class with a Visiting Artist, tailored to each program's individual needs. Across disciplines, choose from options like a practical dance class with a choreographer, a director's insight from audition to rehearsals or a moderated Q&A with a lighting designer.

PANEL

The Visiting Broadway Artists management, design and technician artists bring their wisdom in the form of a panel discussion and Q&A. This will provide students with an inside look at how multiple departments work together to develop a show. Visiting Broadway Artists will customize these to each program's needs and offer a unique combination of artists to create the best possible conversation for students across multiple focuses.

Sample panels include:

DOES IT FIT. A costume designer, wig designer and an actor work to achieve the final look of the director's wishes with the needs of the actor's character.

STAGING FOR SOUND. A director or choreographer works with a sound and set designer to highlight choreography.

THE MANAGEMENT TEAM. Production management, stage management, company management and general management are all crucial to the success of the production. Students can learn how these roles differ and how they work together.

PREPPING FOR TECH. Technical director, stage manager and head carpenter working to make sure all departments are able to accomplish their goals.

AUDITION DAY. Hear from a director, musical director, choreographer and an actor about what they learned and look for in auditions.

SCRIPT TO STAGE. A multi department look at what each department sees when they look at a script for the first time and then what they create.

ONE DAY INTENSIVE

Bring in a Visiting Artist to instruct three classes in a single day. Classes can be tailored by subject and levels of learning. This option is an excellent way to open the door to multiple topics or areas of interest from a single professional allowing for maximum impact for your students.

THREE DAY INTENSIVE

This unique opportunity brings Visiting Artists into your classroom - virtually or in person - to provide a deep-dive into their area of expertise across multiple consecutive days. Visiting Broadway Artists will customize a program specific to your needs and offer practical, hands-on learning where possible.

CREATE YOUR OWN

Interested in bringing Broadway professionals into your classroom in a way you don't see here? Contact Visiting Broadway Artists to build a custom package for your program.

