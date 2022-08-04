Latine Musical Theatre Lab Presents 4xLatine

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab in partnership with Teatro Latea will present their second 4xLatiné, a live performance of four, fifteen minute excerpts from new musicals, all written by Latiné writers, on Monday, August 22nd at 7 pm. These are never before seen morsels by both established and new, up-and-coming writers who are weaving their culture and individuality into their storytelling and love for musical theatre. A must see!

The goal of the event is to improve the visibility of Latiné musical theatre artists in the industry, connecting these writers to other artists and organizations, and aiding in the development of each of these shows as a whole.

The first 4xLatiné took place in April 2022 and it was presented to a sold out crowd!

This one-night only presentation will be in-person at Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk St, NY, NY) on Monday, August 22nd. Curtain is at 7pm. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189458®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fteatrolatea.org%2Fevents%2Fmonday-august-22-700pm-4xlatine-take-two%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Anita, a musical

Book and Lyrics by Milta Ortiz, a Tuscon-based, El Salvadoran writer and the Artistic Director of Borderlands Theater, an innovative theatre presenting responsive cultural programs ingrained in the heritage, narratives, and lived experiences of peoples rooted across the Sonoran Desert

Music and Lyrics by Quetzal Guerrero, an internationally acclaimed singer and composer of Mexican, Brazilian, and Indigenous heritage, whose musical journey has united cultures from Japan to Brazil to India to Morocco.

Synopsis: Anita, like the other girls at Southwest Skies youth shelter, has been separated from her parents at the border. Trying to find them, Anita stumbles into Luz Dorada, a charismatic PR executive at the shelter's PR blitz. Anita's exuberance wins Luz over, and she eventually signs on to help her find her parents. Anita pays homage to the intermingling in the Southwest borderlands with music blending cumbia, bolero, jazz, and trap pop fusions.

Negra

By Julio Hanson, Ed.D, a California-based, Panamanian performer, acclaimed arts leader and speaker, and the principal of Loyola Village Fine and Performing Arts Magnet in Los Angeles.

Synopsis: Negra, a young Afro-Panamanian girl, dreams of making her people proud but finds herself on a journey of love, loss, and self-discovery, all during the U.S. occupation of the Canal Zone and systemic racist practices of the 1960s and 70s. Negra, the musical, is colored with calypso, tropical, and Latin rhythms, and the legacy of the strong black men and women that came before.

The Legend of La Llorona

Libretto and Songs by Celeste Moreno, a Los Angeles-based visual artist, animator, and songwriter, and is currently the lead character designer on Central Park, Apple TV's animated musical comedy. La Llorona is her first stage play and first stage musical.

Synopsis: Do you know the legend of La Llorona, the Weeping Woman? Long ago, she drowned her children in a fit of madness. Unable to rest even in death, she eternally laments, compelled to snatch small children that wander into the dark. Her story has been handed down by men who judged her, but now we can look through the eyes of the weeping lady in white, and learn what really happened. Re-envisioned through the lens of personal family history, this story starts 100 years ago, along the US/Mexico border, on a dark and magical night.

Ilcahuilia the musical

By Eduardo Enrikez, a Los Angeles-based, Mexican, stage, television and film actor, trained at the Royal Academy of Music in London, and with a career spanning continents and mediums. Ilcahuilia is his first stage play and first musical.

Synopsis: llcahuilia (To Forgive) is a love story set against the backdrop of the Mexican-American war of 1846-1848. As two nations fight over land, they fight to find a home. Isabella, daughter of an American colonel, and Andreas, a Mexican militant, unite in an ill-fated romance that will challenge their loyalties and raise difficult questions... What is home? Country, Family, Land, Love?

Creative and Production team includes: Ryan Morales Green, Samantha Estrella, Aaron Salalzar, Andrew Esquer, Angel Tavarez, and Ruby Perez.

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, LLC is an organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country.

TEATRO LATEA (Latin American Theater Experiment Associates) is a performing arts theater company that has been a Latino cultural staple for over 30 years. Through multicultural and multidisciplinary initiatives at The Clemente, which it helped establish, LATEA assiduously promotes and produces Latino performing arts to and for Latinos and multicultural audiences.