Lainie Sakakura Will Moderate New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab This Month

New York Theatre Barn will launch the 11th season of its Choreography Lab on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 at 7PM ET. The lab will be presented at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor) and will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the program's New Works Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life on their feet, often for the first time. Moderated by award-winning choreographer and producer Lainie Sakakura (Suffs, Fosse), the featured choreographers include Shiloh Goodin, Tatiana Marie, and Olivia Palacios. The featured musicals are: The Bridge (written by Jay Alan Zimmerman and Jackson Talley), Greenwood (written by Ronvé O'Daniel, Jevares Myrick and J Kyle Manzay), and Plane Girl (written by Hayley Goldenberg, Canaan J. Harris and Julia Sonya Koyfman).

The lab features performances by Jane Abbott, Sevon Brown, Jade Conner, Robert Garris, Maya Imani, Maya Kitayama, Lael Van Keuren, Malea Kimberly, Samuel Langshteyn Shakerah Mcdonald, Jaclyn de Nicola, Matthew Ranaudo, TRACY SALLOWS, and Malik Williams. The presentation of The Bridge will also feature interpreter Kimberly Hale.

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased at the button below. Additionally, this lab will feature Live CART and captioning accessibility services. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by TDF. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Art.

Now in its 11th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.