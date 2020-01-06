La MaMa will present the New York premiere of Combat Hippies' AMAL at their Downstairs theatre for three performances in January 2020. AMAL examines the impact of war with equal parts humor and urgency. AMAL explores the quest for meaning, purpose and identity sought through enlisting in the military and shares the unifying experiences of combatants and noncombatants as people of color. Tough and tender, AMAL relays stories of veterans', refugees' and civilians' adjustment to life after war. This all-Puerto Rican theater company, places Puerto Rico's colonial status, cultural and military heritage center stage. Direction and dramaturgy by award-winning theater artist, Teo Castellanos, written and performed by military/war veterans Combat Hippies (Anthony Torres, Hipólito Arriaga III and Angel Ruben Rodriguez, Sr.), with a head bangin' original AfroRican Punk soundtrack, produced by DJ Brimstone 127 and live percussion by Angel Ruben Rodriguez Sr.

AMAL was originally developed for MDC Live Arts at Miami Dade College.

AMAL plays The Downstairs at La MaMa: January 9th at 9PM and January 10th at 3PM and 9PM. Tickets: $25 Adults; $20 Students/Seniors/Veterans [+ $1 facility fee]. For Tickets: www.lamama.org or 212-352-3101.

About Combat Hippies

Led by renowned theater artist and director Teo Castellanos, Combat Hippies is an ensemble of Puerto Rican military veteran performing artists based in Miami, Florida. Formed during a creative writing workshop for veterans in 2015 which culminated with their inaugural theater piece "Conscience Under Fire", they have since developed multiple evenings of spoken word and music, generative approaches to workshops designed toward healing, community engagement offerings and more.





