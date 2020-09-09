La MaMa Launches Fall Season with DOWNTOWN VARIETY

DOWNTOWN VARIETY will stream live on September 18.

La MaMa will kick off its 59th season with a special presentation of Downtown Variety and a Virtual Season Launch Party on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8pm EDT on La MaMa's Facebook page, LaMaMa.org, www.culturehub.org, and Howlround Theatre Commons.

La MaMa and CultureHub team up to create Downtown Variety, an online live performance series powered by LiveLab that features short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Responding to national protests and social isolation, Downtown Variety brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance.

The September 18 edition of Downtown Variety will feature Belarus Free Theatre, Annie-B Parson + Stacy Stearns of Big Dance Theater, RaFia Santana, Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky, Tareke Ortiz, and Nuum Collective. Video art is by Kameron Neal with Shayok Misha Chowdhury, and the evening will be hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman.

Immediately following Downtown Variety, La MaMa will host their first ever Virtual Season Launch Party. Tune in to the show at 8PM (EDT) to find out how to join the Launch Party - both the show and the party are free to attend.

ABOUT CULTUREHUB:

CultureHub is a global art and technology community that was born out of decades of collaboration between La MaMa and the Seoul Institute of the Arts, Korea's first contemporary performing arts school. These two pioneering institutions sought to explore how the internet and digital technologies could foster a more sustainable model for international exchange and creativity.



Now in its 11th year, CultureHub has grown into a global network with studios in New York, Los Angeles, Korea, Indonesia, and Italy, providing connected environments for artists to critically examine our evolving relationship to technology. Through residencies, live productions, and educational programming, CultureHub advances the work of artists experimenting with emerging technologies in search of new artistic forms. CultureHub builds new partnerships that expand our network and provide increased access to online and offline platforms that fuel artist mobility, create opportunities for cultural exchange, and broaden human understanding through the convergence of art, technology, and education.

ABOUT LA MAMA:

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 59th Season explores how new work is created, performed and viewed using new technology and forms. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961 and has presented more than 5,000 productions by 150,000 artists of all nations, cultures, races and identities. Cultural pluralism and ethnic diversity are inherent in the work created on our stages. Here, artists find a supportive environment for artistic exploration, and audiences are part of the development of an artist's work over time.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, and more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Ping Chong, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Warren Leight, Michael Mayer, Tadeusz Kantor, Bette Midler, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

