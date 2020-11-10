LPTW To Present Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program

Events will take place online from February 16-22, 2021, all at 1pm EST.

The International Committee of The League of Professional Theatre Women (Mary Hodges and Shellen Lubin, Co-Presidents), an organization which has been championing women in the professional theatre for over three decades, will present a week-long virtual presentation of the 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program, co-presented with the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center via Howlround. Events will take place online from February 16-22, 2021, all at 1pm EST.

In addition to recognizing a particular theatre artist, LPTW will present a week-long series of events designed to facilitate the Program's goals. Events will air on LPTW's YouTube Channel and include panel discussions, interviews and sharing of nominees' work. The program is designed to educate viewers and listeners about the power of theatre-in traditional and innovative forms-to motivate public dialogue about these issues and stimulate action for change. Students of theatre and professional theatre artists will learn about the artists' inspirations, methodologies and techniques, and all audiences will learn that as women everywhere are rising up to demand change, theatre women are especially on the front lines in some of the most dangerous and under-resourced places on Earth.

The Award itself, hosted by stage, film and TV actor Tamara Tunie, will be presented via Howl Round on Tuesday, February 16 to the extraordinary Lebanese theatre artist, Hanane Hajj Ali. In addition to Ali, the Program honors other artists from countries who are addressing local and global struggles through their theatre practice including political suppression; violence against women and children; racial, gender and identity discrimination; and limited access to education, among other pressing concerns.

Additional programming will include a Q&A event with G/C International Theatre Award honoree Hanane Hajj Ali of Lebanon on Wednesday, February 17, moderated by Torange Yeghiazarian and co-sponsored by the Lebanese American University. Panel discussions will include:

How to Keep Creating While Everything Around You is Falling Apart on Thursday, February 18, with Hanane Hajj Ali, Maya Zbib, and Lina Abiad. Moderated by Catherine Coray, produced by Melanie Sutherland

Raising Social Awareness and Activating Change in Theatre on Friday, February 19 with Maya Zbib of Lebanon, Mallika Sarabhai of India, Mihaela Dragan of Romania, and Dominique Morisseau and Anne Hamburger of the United States. Moderated by Catherine Filloux, produced by Katrin Hilbe.

Theatre Education: Reaching Beyond the Stage on Saturday, February 20 with Iman Aoun of Palestine, Grace Gachocha of Tanzania, Ilire Vinca of Kosova, and Stephanie Berry of the United States. Moderated by Courtney Coco Killingsworth, produced by Gwynn MacDonald.

How Multimedia Enhance a Theatre Artist's Palette on Monday, February 22 with Lupe Gehrenbeck of Venezuela, Faynia Williams of England, Buruqe Berisha of Kosova, and Avra Sidiropoulou of Greece. Moderated by Abigail Zealy Bess, produced by Kati Hind.

The League of Professional Theatre Women's (LPTW) Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program was established in 2011 in honor of Rosamond Gilder and Martha Coigney, two legendary practitioners and diplomats whose work on the international stage proved that theatre knows no international boundaries. Presented every three years, this Award acknowledges the exceptional work of theatre women around the world, promotes expanded visibility and new opportunities for the Awardee and her sister nominees, fosters connections and networking with LPTW members and local cultural institutions, and recognizes the contributions that an international theatre artist has made to her culture and the lives of her audiences.

The League of Professional Theatre Women has been leading the gender parity conversation in professional theatre for over 35 years. Since its founding in 1978, the League's membership has grown to over 500 members: theatre artists and practitioners of all backgrounds, working across multiple disciplines in both the commercial and nonprofit sectors. To promote visibility and increase opportunities for women in our industry, LPTW spearheads: public programming; advocacy projects; and media and publications that celebrate industry luminaries, the legacy of historic visionaries, and raise awareness of and nurture women+ voices. The League continues to shine a spotlight on gender parity, part of its commitment to creating a culture of EDIA: Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Access, both in the theatre world and the world at large. To find out more about how you can support its endeavors, please visit www.theatrewomen.org.

