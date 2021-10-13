LOVE LA FAMILIA to be Presented At The Il Vino Theater

The immigrant experience continues in Nathan Cusson's new play with music, "Love la familia"

a workshop presentation directed by Holly Payne-Strange; Jeremy Zerbe, composer; and featuring Joseph Bossé, Kevin Shivcharran, Kevin Duffy, Angelina Adam, Nathan J Cusson, Jeremy Rosenblum, Raquel Orendáin Shrestha, Emily Glaser, Chelsea Cark, Joel Meyers, Joseph Caputo, Brian Mendoza, with fight direction by Susana Montoy Aquinchia.



This program is made possible by the New York City Artist Corpsa??

The il vino theater will host this full-length workshop of Nathan Cusson's semi-autobiographical tale of young love, family loyalty, and immigration on Friday, Oct. 29 @ 7:30 and Saturday, October 30 @ 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Love la familia follows a mixed Caucasian-Hispanic family navigating life in America, mixing successes with tribulation.

Nathan Cussons is a mixed Latino Off-Broadway actor, born and raised in Willimantic, CT. He now lives in Queens, New York, hoping to shape the world into a more loving place through the art of storytelling. Nathan strives to create and craft projects that tell the untold stories that are close to his heart. a??

Holly Payne-Strange is an award-winning director and milliner. She directed Fireside Mystery Theater for the past three years. Fireside is a podcast, which the New York Times recently named as one of the best five podcasts to bring theater into your home. Before that, she directed "The Other Side of the Sky" with Rising Sun Productions and particularly proud of her work on Love, Genius, and a Walk, which toured across London.

Jeremy Zerbe is an L.A. based composer for the concert hall and for media, drawing inspiration from nature, his favorite string quartet literature, and electronica. He was the composer for theatre productions of You're the Measure of my Dreams, and As You Like It in 2021, and featured in the 2018 and 2020 Up Against the Screen silent film festivals with the Pickford Ensemble

For more information: http://www.sourgrapesproductions.com/the-vino-theater-1.html