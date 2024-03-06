LOLO'S BOYFRIEND SHOW To Have World Premiere At The New York City Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lolo is on the verge of living her wildest dream when she abruptly ends up back at her Mom's house in suburbia. Weaving together theatre, multi-media, and music, award-winning performer Lauren O'Brien brings her new solo show, Lolo's Boyfriend Show to The New York City Fringe Festival for a limited run in April.

Lolo's Boyfriend Show will be performed by O'Brien, whose previous solo show, Jaxx & Lolo, won the awards Best Show and Excellence in Multi-Media at the New York City Frigid Festival in 2020. The play is directed by Broadway veteran Christine Bokhour. Opening night is slated for Thursday, April 4 at 8:50pm.

Lolo lands a dream-come-true European tour with her punk cabaret show. But when it gets canceled after just a few weeks, she's forced to pack up her red platform boots and move back to her mom's house in suburbia. Lolo's Psychic Therapist told her she'd be famous and happily married by now. Instead, she's stuck in her childhood bedroom, taking a wild and traumatic trip through boyfriends past. From The Yogi to The Phantom Texter to The S&M Enthusiast, Lolo's penchant for attracting the bizarre really cuts her up. As she grapples with her ghosts, and considers abandoning everything for a British Beau, Lolo has a radical realization: maybe...just maybe...she has a different path to happiness in this world...

Tickets

Lolo's Boyfriend Show runs Thursday, April 4 at 8:50pm, Saturday, April 6 at 2:10pm, Friday, April 12 at 7:10pm, and Sunday, April 21 at 4:50pm. Running time: 90 minutes.

14Y Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), 2nd floor (elevator access/wheelchair accessible), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. Tickets are $25 for in person general admission and are available at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:630. Sliding scale tickets are also available.

BIOGRAPHIES

Lauren O'Brien (Writer/Performer) has performed regionally in To Kill a Mockingbird (Mayella), Angels in America (Harper), A Wrinkle in Time (Mrs. Whatsit), and The Odyssey (Athena), among others. She was also a founding member of director Polina Klimovitskaya's avant-garde theatre troupe, Terra Incognita. Lauren credits Ms. Klimovitskaya for teaching her a "psycho-physical" approach to creativity. Lauren began her foray into music as a lyricist for producer Marc Godwin. She later recorded her own rock/poetry albums, Inconsequential Dream and Panic, as well as a punk-cabaret album, The Devil's Girlfriend (which she expanded into a theatrical show and toured throughout Germany). Lauren has toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Europe, and has performed as part of CMJ, Howl Fest, MEANY Fest, and more. She is a two-time recipient of New Century Music Awards. Her solo show, Jaxx & Lolo, won the awards for Best Show and Excellence in Multi-Media at the New York City Fringe Festival in 2020.

Christine Bokhour (Director/Developer) has choreographed and/or directed over 25 plays and musicals in the past decade and loves working with all ages of humans. Some of her favorites have been The Cake (with Broadway's Sally Mayes,) The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Full Monty (with Broadway's Randy Donaldson,) and in educational theater Matilda, Spamalot and Chicago. She won the Best Director award in Aerie Theatre's One Act Play Festival in 2019, and ran a reading and discussion series on classic works related to modern themes for several years in the Hudson Valley. Ms Bokhour is currently helping to develop and direct The Scream, a new musical comedy fantasy by her husband's award-winning BMI team, recently performed at MTC and Westport Country Playhouse, and is looking forward to working with another BMI award winner, Ilann Maazel, on his new work The Patriot later this Spring. As a performer, Ms. Bokhour has appeared on Broadway, in National and European tours, as a RCMH Rockette, and in numerous regional productions across the country including 2 one-woman theatre pieces, Penelope at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and the formidable Happy Days at the Philipstown Depot Theatre.

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc