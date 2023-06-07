LIMBO: The Echo Comes to artXnyc This Month

Shinsa the Collective presents LIMBO: The Echo from Saturday, June 17th, 2023 through June 30th at artXnyc. After sold out runs of 4 previous dance immersive shows (BLUMING in 2018; DAYDREAMERS in 2019, B_TTERLAND in 2021), the most recent show being LIMBO at Blue Galleries, Shinsa the Collective is returning with LIMBO: The Echo at artXnyc.

LIMBO: The Echo is our newest immersive dance and theatre experience that dives deeper into the themes of trauma, acceptance, and healing that we explored in LIMBO with new installations, set designs, and venue.

This show is directed and choreographed by Bo Park (DPR Regime World Tour, Virgin Voyages) and produced by Joshua Lee (KPOP). LIMBO: The Echo is built in residency and collaboration with artXnyc and CYI Studio as their first artist in residency.

Tickets are $45 and can be Click Here.