LIFEÂ  Explores Artificial Intelligence's Effect On Humanity

Silver Glass Productions and 10C, in association with The Players Theatre proudly presents LIFE on Monday, August 26th @ 7:30 pm and Tuesday August 27th @ 7:30 pm at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St. W 4th St., A C E B D F M.

LIFE is a movement-based devised work exploring the effects of Artificial Intelligence on human life, focusing on three subjects: the effect of runaway technology on humankind; the effect of social media and BMI on human identity; and the effect of machine biased algorithms on prison sentences.

LIFE is co-directed by Suzanne Willett, Jacob Louchheim and Broderick Ballantyne. Willett is a Bridge Award Eugene O'Neill Conference, Women's Works Short Play Lab 2 and Fresh Ground Pepper PlayGround Play Group Finalist. Louchheim is a 2017 graduate of Siti Company's conservatory training program. His most recent theatre credits include, Salgado Productions Ragtime, The Viewpoint Collective's My Life Among the Serial Killers, Shellscrape Theatre Company's Insomnia, and SITI Conservatory's Adam and Evie. Ballantyne is a 2016 graduate of Siti Company's conservatory training. Recent credits include It's Getting Tired Mildred, The Golfer (winner of IT best ensemble award), Hamlet, The Comfort of Numbers, Chekhov Vaudevillettes and Superposition.

The cast of LIFE includes Broderick Ballantyne, Jacob Louchheim, Hannah Carne, Gavin Barba, Isabelle Rutens, Julianna Mitchell, Keleigh Principi Manatsu Tanaka, Mika Wiley and Stephanie Cha.

August 26th & 27th @ 7:30 pm. Tickets available at Ovation Tix: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1012604

For additional information visit: www.silverglassprods.org.





