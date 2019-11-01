Knife Edge Productions To Present Neil LaBute's IN A DARK DARK HOUSE

Knife Edge Productions is pleased to announce their next production, Neil LaBute's In a Dark Dark House. The play runs December 6 - 21 with opening night slated for December 10 at A.R.T/New York Theatres. In a Dark Dark House is directed by the company's Resident Theatre Director, Sam Helfrich.

This production will mark the first time the play has been mounted in New York since the original production premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2007. In 2008, the Almeida Theatre in London produced the play where director Michael Attenborough worked with LaBute to create a different version of the play. The revised version made its West Coast premiere at The Matrix Theatre Company in Los Angeles in 2014. Knife Edge Productions will present the rewritten version.

Drew, who has been court-confined for observation at a psychiatry facility, calls his older brother Terry, to corroborate his claim of childhood sexual abuse, releasing barely-hidden animosities between the two. In a Dark Dark House tells a tale of sexual and emotional abuse and two estranged brothers who attempt to overcome it and understand the legacy of abuse, both inside and outside their family home.

The cast features David Beck (For Francis/Festival de Cannes), Neil Holland (starred opposite Tony Award Winners Reed Birney and Sutton Foster in the film Mired), and Krystal Tavarez (The House of Brenarda Alba/Stella Adler Studio).

The creative team includes scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting design by Reza Behjat, costume design by Nancy Leary, sound design by Daniel Cohen, stage management by Andrea Miller, assistant stage manager Max Jabara. In a Dark Dark House is produced by Sam Helfrich, Neil Holland and Knife Edge Productions, Heather Arnson serves as production manager.

Tickets go on sale in mid-November at www.knifeedgeproductions.com. Performances take place at A.R.T/New York Theatres, the Gural, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue.), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Running time: 90 minutes.

Performance schedule:

Friday, December 6 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 7 at 8 pm

Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm & 7 pm

Tuesday, December 10 at 7 pm (Opening night)

Wednesday, December 11 at 8 pm

Thursday, December 12 at 8 pm

Friday, December 13 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 14 at 8 pm

Sunday, December 15 at 7 pm

Tuesday, December 17 at 8 pm

Wednesday, December 18 at 8 pm

Thursday, December 19 at 8 pm

Friday, December 20 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm

Neil LaBute (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, TV/film producer and director. He received a Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing from New York University and was the recipient of a literary fellowship to study at The Royal Court Theatre in London. LaBute has written numerous plays including The Shape of Things, Bash, The Mercy Seat, Fat Pig (Olivier Award nominated for Best Comedy), Some Girl(s), The Way We Get By, and reasons to be pretty (Tony Award Nominated for Best Play), among others. Select film credits include In the Company of Men (New York Critics' Circle Award for Best First Feature and the Filmmaker Trophy at Sundance), Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, and The Shape of Things.

Sam Helfrich's (Director) credits include Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, Benny & Joon, Half Time, The Outsider, Annie, New Voices (Paper Mill Playhouse); In The Closet (Theatre Row); Twelfth Night (Rude Grooms); The Head & The Load, Yerma (Park Avenue Armory); Cyrano (Goodspeed Musicals); and The Trial Of Donna Caine (George Street Playhouse). He has also directed opera productions at New York City Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, Portland Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, Spoleto Festival/USA, Virginia Opera, Opera Boston, Pittsburgh Opera, and Wolf Trap, among others. www.samhelfrich.com

Knife Edge Productions is an independent theatre and film production company that was formed in 2008. The company is dedicated to creating and producing high quality works including new plays and scripts, and existing contemporary works that push boundaries by challenging audiences to reflect upon their own assumptions about relationships, politics, social movements, and modern power structures. Their film MIRED is currently available on Amazon Prime. www.knifeedgeproductions.com

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues at subsidized rental rates, plus free access to top-line technical equipment, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York is the leading service and advocacy organization for New York City's 400+ nonprofit theatres, with a mission to assist member theatres in managing their companies effectively so that they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. We accomplish this through a comprehensive roster of real estate, financial, educational, and community-building programs, as well as research, advocacy, and field-wide initiatives that seek to improve the long-term health and sustainability of the industry. Over the years, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor's Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit www.art-newyork.org.





