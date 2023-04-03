Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kitten Solloway & The Keepin' Cozy Show Returns to The Players Theatre This Month

The performance is on April 15th at 9:30pm at The Players Theatre.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Kitten Solloway & The Keepin' Cozy Show Returns to The Players Theatre This Month Hollywood's golden golem of glamor, Kitten Solloway, returns in the improvised play, "The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway".

Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only performance on Saturday, April 15th at 9:30 pm at The Players Theatre.

"The Keepin' Cozy Show" is an improvised and darkly comic take on the television specials of the 1950s. Known as "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" Kitten Solloway is plum tired of being critically ignored and generally abandoned. For one night only, Kitten (played by creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst) has opened her doors for a very public display of affection. The show features a rotating cast of improvisers, actors, and musicians, including Keepin' Cozy Players Robert Price (ComedySportz, The Rust Brothers) as Sophocles Rust, Kitten's emotional support musician, and Sal Joseph (The PIT, Impro-Vention) as Carmine Limoncello, bodyguard and Italian stereotype acting coach.

April's full cast will feature new and returning (very alive and very famous) friends, announced on @kittensolloway.

Created during NYC's 2020 Lockdown and first aired as part of the comedy network @SociallyDistantLive, "The The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway" After restrictions lifted in NYC (and after 50+ weekly shows in character), Kitten Solloway has graced stages, backrooms and basements across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The Keepin' Cozy Show is presented through The Players Theatre's residency program.

The performance is on April 15th at 9:30pm at The Players Theatre.

Tickets available: 18+




