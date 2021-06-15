Kervigo Ensemble Theater Announces 2021-22 Season

Kervigo Ensemble Theater has announced their 2021-22 Season featuring a combination of virtual and in-person offerings.

The 2021-22 Season kicks off August 30 with a staged reading of "Watch Me" by Caky Winsett, directed by Chris Jackson. This new work began development during the 2020-21 season and will have it's New York staged reading debut.

Kervigo eagerly anticipates the previously announced production of Arielle Beth Klein's solo show, "My Shiksa Boyfriend," directed by Christine Cirker. Originally scheduled for Kervigo's 2020-21 Season, "My Shiksa Boyfriend" was postponed due to COVID-19. It will run virtually and in-person October 8-31 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018).

The new year will begin with the world premiere staged reading of Israel Vaughan's "Party Chat" on January 10. Commissioned by Kervigo, "Party Chat" will be developed during the first half of the 2021-22 Season.

The 2021-22 Season will conclude with Meet the Playwrights featuring Gabrielle Perez. Meet the Playwrights is an annual series that started out of the pandemic where we chat with a playwright whose work resonates with us and our mission. May 2, 2022 will feature a new work by Gabrielle Perez with a Q & A to follow.

The 2021-22 Season will offer virtual viewing for all programming. In-person tickets will be available starting with "My Shiksa Boyfriend." Safety is our top concern for our Artists, Administration, and Audience. We will be updating our website with our policies and procedures for in-person ticket holders prior to tickets going on sale.

"There is a new energy as we come out of the pandemic," Co-Artistic Director Jac Ford says. "People are hungry for connection and stories but cautious of a still looming viral threat. Our Artists have been busy resting, discovering, and creating during this long year. We can't wait for Audiences to be part of the renaissance we're all craving coming out of quarantine. Together we can mourn and rise again."

Co-Artistic Director Glenn Girón adds, "Kervigo has spent the last year diving into not only Artist and Audience safety but also asking the question, 'Who has access to theater and why? And how can we be a part of making theater more accessible for creators and consumers?' More than ever we are hungry to be back on the stage, and we look forward to creating a new space that's different from before, one that allows everyone to be a part of the experience. "

Kervigo Ensemble Theater was founded in December 2019 by Jac Ford and Glenn Girón with collaboration, equity, and sustainability as its backbone. The company cultivates new and reimagined works, through a collaborative ensemble, in order to champion today's artists and make theater accessible to all. For more information including ticket information, please visit: kervigoensemble.org.