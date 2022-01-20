Keith Alessi to Bring TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE to 2022 FRIGID Festival

Quivering Dendrites will present Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life written by Keith Alessi and directed by Erika Conway. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at The Kraine Theatre (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on Wednesday, February 16 at 8:45pm, Friday, February 18 at 4:45pm, Sunday, February 20 at 3pm, Friday, February 25 at 8:15pm, and Sunday, February 27 at 1:15pm. Tickets are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

"Tomatoes" is the true story of a corporate executive whose world is turned upside down when a devastating event causes him to follow his passion for playing the banjo and re-evaluate his future. Keith Alessi performs his own story with warmth, humor, and of course banjo music. A true story about a miraculous change of life.

Tomatoes returns to NYC for the second time since it's sold out run Off-Broadway. Storyteller Keith Alessi brings his award-winning show back to The Kraine Theater where it was awarded "Most Inspirational Show" in the 2019 FRIGID Festival. This true story, told with humor and music, has delighted audiences across Canada, the UK and the US.

Keith Alessi (Playwright) Before taking to the stage, Keith was well known as a successful public company CEO, entrepreneur and college professor. He has led companies in both Canada and the United States. He wrote and has performed in Fringe Festivals across Canada, the US, and the UK since July 2018. He has also performed the show in numerous other professional venues. Through donation of 100% of his artist fees, Keith has used the show as a vehicle to raise over $350,000 (US) for cancer and arts charities. He is a certified public accountant and received his MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Erika Conway (Director) is a Canadian actress, writer, director and producer who is no stranger to the stage. Her 25-year career has included acting in multiple roles both on stage and in film/ TV including: Anne Frank in The Diary ofa??Anne Frank, Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, Alma in Summer and Smoke, Mother in The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus, and Dr. Lambert in Blackstone. In 2016, Erika wrote, produced and performed a one woman show which began a new direction in her creative life. The desire to connect with authentic and meaningful projects ultimately lead her to expand her work on 'Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life.' Which has been the most meaningful project she has ever worked on in her career.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc