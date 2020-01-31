Kathleen Chalfant & Sybille Pearson Talk Parenting At NYC Children's Theater's 'Meet The Parent' Series

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) welcomes film and theater actress Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, The Affair) and playwright Sybille Pearson (Baby, Giant) to share stories of their journey through the arts and motherhood at the Meet the Parent series on Monday, February 10th at 8:00pm at Theatre Row, a program of Building for the Arts, NY, 410 W. 42 Street, NYC. The one hour discussion, moderated by NYCCT Executive Director Andrew Frank, will welcome Q&A portion and convene with light reception to follow.

Meet the Parent Series provide opportunities for our adult audience members to connect with us and each other around issues important to them as parents, grandparents, caretakers, and fans of theater. Past guests of our Meet the Parent series include Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times and Laurie Berkner, Children's Music Star and Book Author.

Tickets, $20 and on sale now: https://nycchildrenstheater.org/event/meet-the-parent-with-guests-kathleen-chalfant-sybille-pearson/cchildrenstheater.org(646) 721-4375.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You