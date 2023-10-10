Katherine Coleman's SOCIAL COMMENTARY to Premiere At The PIT

New York City, October 15th, 2023.
POPULAR
Katherine Coleman has failed her New Year's Resolution to be less judgmental for three years in a row, but now you benefit with an hour of sketch comedy holding up a mirror to the human race's quirks. Written and directed by Coleman, "Social Commentary" is presented by The PIT and features Jack Dominick, Caroline Hibbert, Roxie Pell, and Jason Wildhagen as well as this month's special guest, Erin Richardson. It has previously played as a half-hour show at The Squirrel, but the new and improved version begins on Sunday, October 15th at 7 PM. Tickets ($9.99) can be purchased Click Here. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.
TICKETS: Click Here
Katherine Coleman is a New York-based comedy writer, director, and actor who met Tina Fey on the train once! She studied sketch comedy at UCBNY, and now she writes and directs videos for her YouTube channel, writes and performs with the sketch teams Wilburn and Funny Fat Friends, and directs the virtual sketch team at the Laugh Index Theater. Follow her @katherineisfunny to see how many pets can fit in a one bedroom apartment, and head over to katherineisfunny.com to see all of her work.
Videos
|Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25) CAST
|Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31) CAST
|Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)
|SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05) VIDEOS
|The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)
|The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28) PHOTOS CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You