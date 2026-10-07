Kara Lindsay, Victoria Clark and Dorian Harewood to Join #LightUpMBC Benefit Special

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Kara Lindsay will join creator and host Tami Eagle Bowling to co-host #LightUpMBC Live on Tuesday, October 13, featuring two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark and Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood. The free global entertainment special will stream at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT on LiveOne, METAvivor YouTube and METAvivor Facebook Live.



Presented on Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, the broadcast will bring together musical performances, personal messages, patient stories and leading scientists to raise awareness and funds for metastatic breast cancer research.



Lindsay, who originated the role of Katherine Plumber in Disney's Newsies and played Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2024 at age 39. She joins Bowling, an award-winning motivational speaker who has lived with metastatic breast cancer for 11 years. Together, they bring two distinct breast cancer experiences to a shared mission: turning awareness into research, time and hope.



Clark, whose Tony-winning performances include The Light in the Piazza and Kimberly Akimbo, will be featured in a personal message and a performance of “A Horse with Wings.” Harewood, who received a 2024 Tony nomination for his portrayal of Older Noah in The Notebook, will share remarks about his wife's experience as a breast cancer survivor and perform “Stronger Together,” a song the couple wrote together. Their contributions bring a personal dimension to an evening centered on hope, connection and support for people living with metastatic breast cancer.



The program will also feature actress, singer and impressionist Christina Bianco, award-winning singer-songwriter Cassandra Kubinski, and voiceover artist, guitarist and producer Tony Daniels, alongside patient advocates, researchers and special guests.

The broadcast is part of the annual #LightUpMBC campaign, which will illuminate more than 325 landmarks across 195 cities worldwide in pink, teal and green on October 13. The illuminated landmarks serve as a global expression of solidarity with people living with metastatic breast cancer and a tribute to those lost to the disease.

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as Stage 4 breast cancer, occurs when breast cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body. It requires lifelong treatment and currently has no cure.



Since its launch, #LightUpMBC has raised more than $2.7 million for metastatic breast cancer research. 100% of net proceeds from the campaign benefit METAvivor Research and Support, which exclusively funds metastatic breast cancer research.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch #LightUpMBC Live free on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT:

​METAvivor YouTube

​METAvivor Facebook Live

​LiveOne

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