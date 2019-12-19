Kaos Garden The First Immersive Experience of Elrow'Art Made its New York Debut at Avant Gardner

Kaos Garden, the first immersive experience of elrow'Art made its successful New York debut at Avant Gardner. The 10 hour event held on December 14 from 7:30 to 5AM sold out to capacity with over 6,000 fans from 16 states and 14 countries in attendance. elrow, who are the world's leading, roaming, global, immersive event brand have been holding a successful three year New York residency but this was the first time they took over all three stages in the 80,000 square foot warehouse venue.



elrow 'Art is a collaboration from a group of creatives who propose new scenarios to play, feel and participate in music and art. The personal universe of an artist turned into a party was the unprecedented collaboration between fashion brand Desigual, global party purveyors elrow, and art collective Ink and Movement. Together with multidisciplinary artist Okuda San Miguel and renowned Producer/ DJ Paco Osuna represented, through avant-garde art and electronic music, their particular vision of Kaos Garden. Their reinterpretation of Bosch's 'The Garden of Earthly Delights' was an experience where the audience became a great piece of interactive art that brought human fashion and art installations to life.



Okuda's unique iconographic language of multicolored geometric structures and patterns that have made him one of the world's most recognizable street artists of today were on full display, right down to elrow's signature biodegradable confetti. He recreated the surreal, chaotic and multisensory scene of a garden that unleashed emotions and human free will. Skulls of colors opened up at our pace, ships that flew, mountains that took root, and birds, unicorns and sirens dancing, were some of the elements that made up this fantasy in which each attendee chose their own destiny. Paco Osuna curated the musical line up that included elrow residents Eats Everything, De La Swing plus fan favorites Andrea Oliva, Lee Foss, and Jacky. Elrow partnered with Repopulate Mars for Kings Hall takeover.



"I'm so humbled and proud that we were able to bring such a unique experience to New York. By 9:30 PM, the venue was fully packed and nobody left until Paco played the very last track! We are forever grateful to this city, the fans, Avant Gardner and our elrow'Art partners Okuda, Desigual and Paco Osuna." This is just the beginning and we will continue bringing elrow shows to the Big Apple," states Michael Julian, Head of elrow North America. "Elrow'Art in NY made us cross many boundaries, it finally proves our brand can excel at the intersection between entertainment, art and party time. The show was a blast," adds Juan Arnau Jnr, elrow Co-Founder/CEO.

Photo Credit: Dumarys C. Espaillat / Ms Moonlight Arts





