KIT-Kairos Italy Theater Announces Its 20th Anniversary Season 2019-2020 Season
KIT-Kairos Italy Theater turns 20 in 2020 but the celebration starts now. "It's going to be a very special season - says Laura Caparrotti, the founder and artistic director - as in 2020 KIT is turning 20 and Franca Valeri, the Italian playwright we all love so much, is turning 100.
So, the entire 2020 season will be mostly dedicated to female artists and to comedy. In the meantime, we continue to offer programs in collaboration with Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' on Italian and international theater and to collaborate with our Italian partners in building a wide cultural bridge based on theater."
The 2019/2020 KIT season includes:
The Worth of Women
Part of the Festival L'Eredita' delle donne
Seven women dialoging about gender equality and the responsibility of husbands, fathers, sons and lovers. Written by Moderata Fonte (pen name of the Venetian October
Modesta Pozzo) between 1588 and 1592 and published after her death in 1600. October 6, 2019 - NYU Firenze, Italy - Villa La Pietra
On the Italian Stage: Italian Dialect Theater
On the Italian Stage is a series of lectures conceived and led by Laura Caparrotti that journeys into the history of Italian Theater to explore its language, and its contribution to Italian society and world theater.
8 and November 11, 2019 - Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU
Tosca and the two downstairs by Franca Valeri
A satirical, behind-the-scenes sister-story to Puccini's Tosca as imagined by one of the wittiest and most admired Italian playwright and actresses, Franca Valeri.
October 22, 2019 - NYU DC, Abramson Family Auditorium
On Stage! Reloaded (Italy)
Dirti Parki Lingerie by and with Aizzah Fatima
La Ragazza (The Girlfriend) by Leland Frankel
Fall Edition of the American Theater Festival in Rome.
November 5-16, 2019
Milan, Teatro Menotti - Rome, Teatro India - Naples, Sala Assoli
In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY Fall Edition
Terra Matta adapted by and with Stefano Panzeri
Terra Matta is adapted from the extraordinary autobiography of a Sicilian laborer at the beginning of the century, written between 1968 and 1975 on an old Olivetti.
November 14-17, 2019
Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU New York - I Am Books, Boston
Women in Comedy: celebrating Franca Valeri
February 2020 Women in Comedy in Italy
March 2020 Women in Comedy in the Us (the Italian Americans)
April 2020 KIT Int'l Playwrights Series: 10 minutes funny, women driven plays from around the world
February-April 2020 - Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU
In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY
8th edition of the NYC Italian theater Festival. Each year, In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian Theater, from Italy, in all 5 NYC boroughs.
April 27-May 11 2020 - Various Locations
The Mario Fratti Award at the Tank
The Land of the Swollen Faces by Paolo Bignami (MFA 2017)
Hide and Seek by Tobia Rossi (MFA 2019)
May-June 2020 - The Tank
The Mario Fratti Award in Boston in collaboration with Pazzi Lazzi
May 2020 - Boston Playwrights' Theatre, Boston
Coming up Fall 2020:
Tosca and the two downstairs by Franca Valeri
November 2020 - The Tank
For more info: www.kitheater.com