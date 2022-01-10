Kairos Italy Theater Announces Finalists Of 2021 International Playwrights Series

Kairos Italy Theater, the main Italian theater company in New York, has announced the finalists for the 2021 KIT International 10 minute plays series on Political Theater. The theme was chosen as KIT celebrated the famous Italian writer Leonardo Sciascia, on the occasion of Sciascia's 100th birthday. Leonardo Sciascia (8 January 1921 - 20 November 1989) was an Italian writer, novelist, essayist, playwright, and politician, known for his work, based on political and social issues.

The 2021 call received over 140 submissions from several countries worldwide such as Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Australia and the United States. The 12 finalists are "An Afro Response to the Killing of a Latino Boy in the City That I'm From'' by Chris Blak, "Dead Wrong" by Lisa Langford, "Velveteen" by Claudia Barnett, "Miss Haversham's pandemia" by Karen McDonald, "Sideburns" by Rich Orloff, "Off Duty" by Sara Jean Accuardi, "Vote Here" by Jeff Carter San Francisco, "Quien Sois Voz?" By Diana Murillo. "When the circus came to town" by Stephanie Griffith, "Talking Points'' by Jack Karp, "Cornered" by Becky Schlomann, "Joey" di Donald Loftus. The jury included KIT's members and collaborators Caterina Nonis (Artist), Irene Turri (Artist), Emanuele Secci (Director), Massimo Zordan (Educator), Davide Mamone (Journalist), Alice Lussiana Parente (Actress), Giorgia Valenti (Performer), Federica Belletti (Producer), Donatella Codonesu (Artistic Director KIT Italia), Andrea Ramosi (Actor), Ayse Eldek (Artistic Director TARTE), Giacomo Rocchini (Actor), Emanuele Capoano (Actor), Laura Caparrotti (Artistic Director, KIT).



As per the series, the selected plays will be presented in form of a reading in front of an audience (online or in person, to be decided) who will vote for the best three that will be then presented on the semi staged version on a later date. Laura Caparrotti, KIT's Artistic Director:

"The submissions were all amazing and gave us a sense of what political means for so many writers right now. The 12 chosen plays are just a taste of the many beautiful submissions we received. As for having the readings, we were hoping to announce the finalists and present the readings in person in the Fall of 2021. Unfortunately we couldn't, so we are now hoping to have at least the readings in person streamed to our audience in the spring or summer. Of course we still hope for an in person event. We'll see how it goes, what 's sure is that we won't give up!"

The KIT Intl 10 minute plays series was created in 2019 to present worldwide plays on a given theme. In 2019 the theme was LGBTQ+ on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots while in 2020 it was the turn of Women in Comedy celebrating the 100th birthday of legendary actress and playwright Franca Valeri. The KIT Intl 10 minute plays Series is presented by Kairos Italy Theater and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU in collaboration with KIT Italia, TARTE (Turkish American Repertory Theater), Group BR. KIT plans to announce the 2022 theme and call for the 2022 KIT Intl 10 minute plays Series in the upcoming weeks.

For more information: www.kitheater.com.