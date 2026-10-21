Julianna Austin to Lead ATALANTA: THE LONG SHOT World Premiere at Culture Lab LIC
Performances will run November 5th - 8th at Culture Lab LIC.
Prestinario Productions and Culture Lab LIC will present the world premiere musical Atalanta: The Long Shot - A Sapphic Musical Epic by Lucier&Rose November 5th through November 8th at Culture Lab LIC, an Equity Showcase production.
Abandoned as an infant. Raised by a bear. A fierce hunter who could outrun every man in Greece. The lover of a goddess. Her name is Atalanta, and it means "equal in weight." Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Lucier&Rose (S.C. Lucier and Meghan Rose), Atalanta: The Long Shot is a genre-bending intensely sapphic musical epic that resurrects the long-forgotten mythology of history's original Amazon and unsung heroine of Ancient Greece.
An exquisite hunter and runner, Atalanta is a staggering anomaly within her own culture and is rudely awakened to the harsh reality of life in a gendered world. But that won't stop her from making her mark alongside the best heroes of her time. Will she claim the life she lost or will she fail at being human, after all? Atalanta: The Long Shot is a work that genuinely centers queer voices, offering audiences a powerful reminder—at a moment of cultural restriction and division—that liberation, connection, and humanity are found in community.
The cast is led by Julianna Austin* (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the title role, and is joined by Olivia Billings* as Artemis, Chloe Kostman as Althea, and Romeo Torres as King. Katryna Marttala*, Lauren Brown, Mo Fitzsimmons, Susie Greeno, and Malea Kimberly comprise the Greek Chorus.
Directed and movement directed by S.C. Lucier (The Bad Years, Ring of Keys Gala 2025, Xena: Warrior Musical, HELD: A Musical Fantasy), with Music Direction and orchestrations by Meghan Rose (Xena: Warrior Musical, HELD: A Musical Fantasy, Cafe Wha?).
The creative team includes Sarah Goldstein as Lighting Designer, Projection Design by Paige Barnett, and Sound Design by Damaar J Russell. The Production Stage Manager is Talene M. Pogharian* and Assistant Producer is Grace Cutler. Andrea Prestinario serves as creative producer.
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