Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival

The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.

The first episode of the ensemble musical trilogy was conceived, written, and performed by actress and satirical author Joyce Miller. Miller's work can be found online and in print with McSweeney's Internet Tendency, in forthcoming play anthology "Stage It, Stream It," and her upcoming poetry collection "Pyramid Scheme".

Miller has completed her currently unagented dark humor memoir, Almost Rapist, the story of being a newly graduated theater actress and lapsed Scientologist who finds a Craigslist job working for Joseph Brooks just as he is summoned to the Supreme Court for 99 counts of sexual assault. As the 70 year old Brooks' lowest paid employee, Miller spent eighteen months fulfilling basic job tasks while subverting his continual attempts to groom her into a madam who would assist him in preying on women her own age. Set against the backdrop of the mortgage crisis following her parents' six months living at an extended stay motel after the loss of their house and decline of her father's business and health, the debut novel is sure to resonate with many and hold literary staying power. With the fastidious adherence to investigative thinking of true crime and ecstatic sharpness of satire, Almost Rapist demonstrates Miller's characteristic showmanship, reinvention of voice from project to project in search of mercilessly unlocking the subject matter, and ability to hold the paradox of everyday existence beside the distillations of memoir without sacrificing integrity or art.

Photo Credit: Dana McCoy