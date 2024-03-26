Joshua Piper's CAFE AMERICANO to be Featured in the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paris is the setting for Joshua Piper's romantic dramedy, Café Americano, a FEATURED EVENT of the 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival MAINSTAGE New Works Festival.

New York's preeminent LGBTQ Arts Festival returns for another season of exciting work on stage - on film - and on the air. THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL 2024 Main-Stage will premiere two dozen new works exploring the LGBTQ experience.

Café Americano - Joshua Piper's dramedy centers on Texas, a young, accomplished playwright-actor-TV writer, mourning the premature passing of his beloved husband. Needing a change of scenery, he leaves New York behind him for the sights & sounds of Paris as a proper venue to soften his grief and allow him the solitude to write his next play. A chance meeting with a barista's husband complicates his plans. One does not escape love in Paris as much as end up immersed in it.

Jayson Cahillane directs.

Taking elements of his own life for the lead character, playwright/actor (and possibly a cowboy), Joshua Piper hails from Katy, Texas. He returns to the Wild Project and the Fresh Fruit Festival after penning and appearing in Place of Departure (or The Airport Play) at last year's fest as well as Seam Route at The Tank. Other credts include Me and My Girl (Lord Battersby/Ensemble) and The Boys In The Band (Cowboy). Completing his BA at Wagner College, he plans to go on to his MFA in NYC. Find his works on New Play Exchange

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions: and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity - local, national, and international - and as of two years ago - on stage, on film, and on the air.

Limited Run: April 26 @ 6:30p; April 27 @ 8p; and April 28 @ 7:45p the WILD PROJECT, 195 E 3rd St, New York City (All seats: $23 - Single Events or Build Your Own Schedule of Shows - Ticket Available HERE).