Jorge Carrión Álvarez Joins The Cast Of LEAVERS By Trong Nguyen And Brian Rhinehart

Jorge Carrión Álvarez joins the cast of "Leavers", the newest play by Trong Nguyen and Brian Rhinehart.

"Leavers" has started rehearsals in NYC ahead of the company's move to Brussels, where it will start a residency with the Boghossian Foundation at the Villa Empain in the fall of 2024.

Spanish actor Jorge Carrión Álvarez has been announced as the newest cast member of "Leavers", a theatrical work by Vietnamese-American writer Trong Nguyen and director Brian Rhinehart. "Leavers" will examine the universal refugee experience through the prism of the Vietnamese diaspora by weaving a narrative of seemingly unconnected fragments in unusual ways, from personal archives and modern newsreels, to the aesthetics of 'TedToks', bodybuilding, right wing protests, and old Renault car ads. In order to do this, the production will incorporate theater, movement, installation art, and new media

"Jorge is one of the most creative, talented and versatile performers that I know, which is why I invited him to participate in my latest project, "Leavers"," said director Brian Rhinehart. "We have begun work on the project, and he has already proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the production."

The first set of rehearsals, which will take place in April and May in New York City, will serve to develop Trong's script through the use of devising techniques led by director Brian Rhinehart. Rhinehart, an expert in devising, will be accompanied by Yokko Sienkiewicz, a director, choreographer, and Butoh artist from Japan, as well as Cihangir Duman, a director with extensive experience in physical theatre. The entire rehearsal process will be documented by filmmaker Matt Tesoro.

Led by Nguyen and Rhinehart, the company will travel to Brussels in the fall of 2024 to start a residency at the Villa Empain with the Boghossian Foundation. A laboratory for ideas and contemporary creation, the Villa is a place of sharing and of international encounters between artists, curators, writers and scientists, always faithful to its mission of promoting dialogue between Eastern and Western cultures.

The residency will help bring the show together and prepare it for its projected premiere in 2025, a year which will mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

For more information on the project, visit www.trong.be/leavers. To learn more about Trong's work, visit www.trong.be. For more information on the residency with the Boghossian Foundation, visit www.villaempain.com