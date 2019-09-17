John Stanisci To Host Two Intimate Performances Of LIEUTENANTS UPON THE EARTH

New York based playwright, actor, and producer, John Stanisci quietly debuted his newest work, Lieutenants Upon the Earthto rave audience reviews and three sold out performances over the past two months.

"The response to this play has been overwhelming. We've had state judges, former assistant DA's, lead educators from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Montclair State University, and more in attendance" says Stanisci. "It is so gratifying to have people who have dedicated their lives to the law react so passionately to this show."



Lieutenants Upon the Earth is a 90 minute, two-man stage play, divided into three acts, and spanning nearly fifty years. The play is based on the history of Miranda Rights in the United States and why these rights are every bit as important today than when they were first issued in a landmark 1966 Supreme Court case.

"John Stanisci has achieved something very rare in art, which was to capture the deeply emotional connection people have to the principles this country was founded on. This play spoke to my love of this country and expertly probes the role the Constitution plays in shaping the moral core of American life. It's a feel-good story that is both an inspiration and a warning about what this country was, is and might yet become." - Tom Burka, former Brooklyn assistant DA and legal consultant for the Netflix show Bloodline.

Lieutenants Upon The Earth tells the story of law enforcement in our country over a 50 year period all seen through the lens of Miranda Rights. Prior to these rights, law enforcement had the power to illegally detain, coerce, and deceive a suspect into a full confession. This practice led to historic mass incarceration mainly in minority communities. Today, as constitutional rights continue to erode, Miranda stands as more than a symbol of our basic human rights. It is a powerful reminder to all in law enforcement that they do not possess absolute power over the incarcerated and that human beings, whether they are US citizens or not, are entitled to basic human protections by the law.

The two performances are slated to take place on September 20th and October 3rd at 7:30 PM at Shetler Studios 244 West 54th, 12th Floor, New York NY, 10019.

Leah Michalos/Michalos Management LLC is acting general manager.

Lieutenants Upon the Earth has been booked to perform at both Montclair State University and John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Cynthia Carvajal of John Jay College has partnered with Stanisci and RainWerks to create the official study guide for the play to be utilized with educators.

Further dates will be announced soon!

John Stanisci is most known for producing/co-starring in the Broadway show Irena's Vow. Irena's Vow was co-produced by Daryl Roth and Jimmy Nedelander and was the first play in history to be performed at the United Nations. John's original plays have attracted great name talent such as Tony Nominee David Morse, Oscar winner Kathleen Turner, Obie winner Tamara Tunie and many others. John's play American Dream, a legal drama about what really happened to our criminal justice system as a result of 9/11 was a top ten finalist for the Woodward/Newman Award for Drama as well as a semi finalist for the Eugene O'neil Playwrighting conference. John Stanisci is represented by Jeremy Atkins of RainWerks, a Portland Oregon based literary agency and development studio. https://www.johnstanisci.com

Kevin McGee is a NYC based actor whose recent TV/Film credits include The Irishman, Billions, The Deuce, Gotham, Land and Order: SVUand more. Stage credits include: David Rintels one man show Clarence Darrowand F.I.R.E.

RainWerks is a multimedia development studio based in Portland, OR. With a focus on creating and developing original IP, as well as working with both aspiring and established writers and artists, the company has utilized crowdfunded comic book storytelling as a proof of concept and market viability for developing original properties across multiple entertainment verticals; inclusive of streaming, film, and video game publishing.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You