Jewish Plays Project Announces Podcast Series And Live Event In June

The Jewish Plays Project has announced its first-ever podcast series, inviting national participation in the 11th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest . Available today at jewishplaysproject.org/podcast, audiences can listen to short audio plays excerpted from the seven finalist plays and vote for their favorites.

The votes in the national Contest add to those cast after regional performances in cities including Houston, Charlotte, Chicago, Fairfax, Hartford, Silicon Valley, New York City and Tel Aviv. Over 1,500 people are expected to vote, with the Contest culminating in a live national celebration on Thursday, June 23rd, at 7 pm EST, hosted by virtualjcc.org.

"The JPP believes in democracy, so we are doing everything we can to expand participation in our national voting," said Artistic Director David Winitsky. "This stellar series of 15-minute episodes is a great way for theater lovers all over the world to have their voices heard in creating a new generation of Jewish theater content. Sign-up, listen, vote - it's so easy."

JPP Artistic Producer William Steinberger produced the audio plays; with sound designed, edited, and mastered by Multiband Studios (Chris Lane, Rashaad Pierre). Casting is by Judy Bowman, CSA; the contest dramaturg is Heather Helinsky.

The finalist plays, announced in January, come from writers who span the country, and who represent a diverse range of communities and experience, including current students and award-winning writers. The selected plays and their casts are:

The Acting Company includes Alexandra Metz (Magnum P.I.), Celia Mei Rubin (Matilda, A Christmas Carol on Broadway), Jeremy Rishe (Invasion, Madame Secretary), Kate Levy (Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway, Succession), Laura Esterman (The Blacklist, Mildred Pierce), Liba Vaynberg (The Plot Against America, New Amsterdam), Maeve Press (Everything's Gonna Be Okay), Purva Bedi (Dance Nation, India Pale Ale), and Steven Hauck (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Find full information about all the plays, including playwright contact information, at the JPP's website, www.jewishplaysproject.org. Interested producers, agents, and literary managers can email plays@jewishplaysproject.org.

"The Jewish Playwriting Contest offers something more powerful than exposure: it offers Jewish playwrights a spiritual community, where they can share work and exchange ideas," said Adi Eshman, playwright and writer's assistant for HBO's Mosaic.

ABOUT THE JEWISH PLAYWRITING CONTEST

The Jewish Playwriting Contest seeks to discover, highlight, and nurture contemporary Jewish drama by engaging with artistic and Jewish communities throughout the English-speaking world. The Contest has received and vetted over 1,600 plays by 1,000 writers in 32 states and 9 countries. The JPP has actively developed 53 of those plays, 39 of which have gone on to production in cities across the globe, including New York, London, and Tel Aviv, playing for more than 30,000 audience members.

The Jewish Plays Project, founded in 2011, identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater via one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. The JPP's innovative and competitive development process engages Jewish communities in the vetting, selecting,and championing of new voices and secures mainstream production opportunities for the best new plays. The JPP's signature method is Jewish Dramaturgy: matching the best minds in the Jewish community with the best 21st-Century Jewish plays.