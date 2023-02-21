Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23

Audiences can relate to universal themes such as identity, mental health, finding your voice and transformation.Â 

Feb. 21, 2023 Â 

Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23

The United Solo Festival-Largest Solo Festival in the World, announced today that Jenna-Rose Hannah is performing in the United Solo Festival in New York City, Theatre Row for her show 5150...A Musical on March 23, 2023 7:00pm. Audiences can relate to universal themes such as identity, mental health, finding your voice and transformation.

Jenna-Rose Hannah, the writer and performer of the project, is an actress, singer and songwriter who has been performing in musicals since she was 6 years old. She has been writing music for 10 years and recently released her first single, "Daddy's Little Girl", featured on Spotify. The piece is directed by a veteran of stage and screen, Juliette Jeffers, who has helped develop and direct numerous critically acclaimed solo shows. She was also the curator of the Black Voices Solo Show Festival. David Bowick, the show's music producer, has been featured as a producer, singer, and songwriter on all major airwaves including radio stations, both domestic and international, at Madison Square Garden, and sports arenas around the world. 5150...A Musical had its debut in Los Angeles at the Two Roads Theatre in Studio City to a sold out audience in September 2023.

One of the attendees of the show, Varun Sahai, said that he "personally moved from the show and the dialogue, in particular". Luke Tabit had a similar reaction and felt that "to be able to produce her own show and write all her music..and have a lot of emotional ups and downs on stage... I think she nailed it".

"Jenna-Rose has such a gift for songwriting", Shannon Carey, another attendee expresses, "I think people can walk away with such a beautiful example of how to deal with tragedy and to take that and turn it around and make something really meaningful for others, and to inspire them...It was such a moving show and everyone deserves a chance to see it".

Buy tickets today at tickets.bfany.org and learn more about the United Solo Festival at UnitedSolo.org. Tickets are $40 each. Tickets will sell fast!




Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18 Photo
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18
On March 18th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of one-act plays by emerging playwrights, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.
Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center Photo
Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center
This week, on Friday, February 24th, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian-born theatre writer and composer Ernie Bird will present a 30-minute excerpt of his new musical, The Ukrainian War Diary.
LatinÃ© Musical Theatre Labs Table Reading Series Returns This Month Photo
LatinÃ© Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This Month
The LatinÃ© Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series is back for its second year! This free program presents closed readings of musicals and musicals in development written by LatinÃ© writers.
New Ambassadors HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend Photo
New Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend
Clean up on aisle love! That's what this festival of short plays is all about. In this curated selection of new work, New Ambassadors Theatre Company brings to the stage tales of what it means to risk it all for love, only to find yourself in a heap on the floor, left behind like dusty Valentine's Day cards and discounted candy.

More Hot Stories For You


LatinÃ© Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This MonthLatinÃ© Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This Month
February 20, 2023

The LatinÃ© Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series is back for its second year! This free program presents closed readings of musicals and musicals in development written by LatinÃ© writers.
New Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This WeekendNew Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend
February 20, 2023

Clean up on aisle love! That's what this festival of short plays is all about. In this curated selection of new work, New Ambassadors Theatre Company brings to the stage tales of what it means to risk it all for love, only to find yourself in a heap on the floor, left behind like dusty Valentine's Day cards and discounted candy.
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents MEDEA; Directed By Tiffani SwalleyColumbia School Of The Arts Presents MEDEA; Directed By Tiffani Swalley
February 20, 2023

Columbia University School of the ArtsÂ present (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Medea.
THE MINOTAUR Rescheduled For April At The American Theatre Of ActorsTHE MINOTAUR Rescheduled For April At The American Theatre Of Actors
February 20, 2023

Due to a Covid issue, this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth has been reschedule for April at the landmark ATA.
MEANINGLESS, SEDEC 1965: A LOVE STORY & More Currently Playing at FRIGID New York Fringe FestivalMEANINGLESS, SEDEC 1965: A LOVE STORY & More Currently Playing at FRIGID New York Fringe Festival
February 20, 2023

The FRIGID New York Fringe Festival, now underway in the East Village, showcases the best in independent theater, performance art, and more. From experimental shows to stand-up comedy, the festival provides something for everyone.
share