Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23

The United Solo Festival-Largest Solo Festival in the World, announced today that Jenna-Rose Hannah is performing in the United Solo Festival in New York City, Theatre Row for her show 5150...A Musical on March 23, 2023 7:00pm. Audiences can relate to universal themes such as identity, mental health, finding your voice and transformation.

Jenna-Rose Hannah, the writer and performer of the project, is an actress, singer and songwriter who has been performing in musicals since she was 6 years old. She has been writing music for 10 years and recently released her first single, "Daddy's Little Girl", featured on Spotify. The piece is directed by a veteran of stage and screen, Juliette Jeffers, who has helped develop and direct numerous critically acclaimed solo shows. She was also the curator of the Black Voices Solo Show Festival. David Bowick, the show's music producer, has been featured as a producer, singer, and songwriter on all major airwaves including radio stations, both domestic and international, at Madison Square Garden, and sports arenas around the world. 5150...A Musical had its debut in Los Angeles at the Two Roads Theatre in Studio City to a sold out audience in September 2023.

One of the attendees of the show, Varun Sahai, said that he "personally moved from the show and the dialogue, in particular". Luke Tabit had a similar reaction and felt that "to be able to produce her own show and write all her music..and have a lot of emotional ups and downs on stage... I think she nailed it".

"Jenna-Rose has such a gift for songwriting", Shannon Carey, another attendee expresses, "I think people can walk away with such a beautiful example of how to deal with tragedy and to take that and turn it around and make something really meaningful for others, and to inspire them...It was such a moving show and everyone deserves a chance to see it".

Buy tickets today at tickets.bfany.org and learn more about the United Solo Festival at UnitedSolo.org. Tickets are $40 each. Tickets will sell fast!