Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre

Force from playwright/director Dan Brown comes to the Chain Theatre in early 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Celebrated screen actress Jen Jacob will make her one-woman theater production debut in Force, a dark drama that will open with an abbreviated New York City run from February 29-March 3, 2024. Written and directed by playwright Dan Brown, Force stretches boundaries by venturing into highly sensitive subject matter that will guarantee the audience a unique and engaging entertainment experience.

A seventeen-year-old girl from Queens, NY, Sarabeth is looking forward to senior year and a future with limitless possibilities. Her journey into adulthood takes a dark and unexpected turn when a random, chance encounter leads to her becoming the victim of a sexual assault. The incident causes Sarabeth to reconsider her life, beliefs, and her place in this world. Force examines the role that free will and personal choice play in who we become versus our futures being determined by experience and circumstance.

“I took on this project to sort of prove to myself that I had the courage to do a one-person play, says Jen Jacob. “What I'm learning from Sarabeth is that courage isn't something that proves itself, it's something you choose. This play is daring, and it forces me to bring all the courage I have to the table as an actor.” Dan Brown adds, “Force is a complex play with many layers and colors. While there're moments that are quite raw and gritty, there are also elements to Sarabeth's story that are beautiful and uplifting.”

Jen Jacob is best known for her recurring role as Bridget Donnelly on NBC's LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME. She can also be found recurring on HARLAN COBEN'S SHELTER and GRAVESEND, both from Amazon. Previous additional credits include BLUE BLOODS(CBS), NEW AMSTERDAM (NBC), BULL (CBS), MASTER OF NONE (Netflix), GIRLS (HBO), THE Jim Gaffigan SHOW (TVLand), TOP FIVE (Paramount/dir. Chris Rock) and BEGIN AGAIN (TWC/dir.John Carney). Up next, we can catch Jen in THE UNION, a film starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry for Netflix/dir. Julian Farino. Jen is repped by DGRW and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. She is a NYU Tisch School of the Arts Alum. 

Tickets for Force at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St. NYC) can be purchased at Click Here.




