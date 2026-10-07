Jackie Hoffman, Kecia Lewis and More to Join TALENT IS TIMELESS Grand Finale

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The New York City Department for the Aging (NYC Aging) will host its fourth annual Talent is Timeless Grand Finale at the United Palace Theater on October 15. Aimed at reducing ageist stereotypes in the entertainment industry, the show will celebrate the creativity of older adults, showing talent has no age limit.

Once again comedian, actor and singer Jackie Hoffman will be the show emcee. The winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges: dancer, actress and singer Lillian Colon; actress Kecia Lewis; producer Irene Gandy; actress Ching Valdes-Aran; actor Antonio Melenciano; and actor and producer Guy Stroman. The audience will also have an opportunity to vote and choose their favorite act.

· All the finalists have been entered into a drawing, and two of them will win two round-trip flights on JetBlue. In addition, the following will also be won by the winners: Audience Choice: a special experience for up to 25 guests at the Whitney Museum of American Art, including complimentary admission and a private guided tour of a Whitney exhibition led by a museum educator

· First Place Solo: a special experience for up to 2 guests at the Whitney Museum of American Art, including complimentary admission and a private guided tour of a Whitney exhibition led by a museum educator

First Place Group: a special experience for up to 25 guests at the Whitney Museum of American Art, including complimentary admission and a private guided tour of a Whitney exhibition led by a museum educator.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 10 Hrs 18 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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