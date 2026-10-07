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Jackie Hoffman, Kecia Lewis and More to Join TALENT IS TIMELESS Grand Finale

The event will also feature Irene Gandy, Ching Valdes-Aran, Antonio Melenciano, and Guy Stroman.

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The New York City Department for the Aging (NYC Aging) will host its fourth annual Talent is Timeless Grand Finale at the United Palace Theater on October 15. Aimed at reducing ageist stereotypes in the entertainment industry, the show will celebrate the creativity of older adults, showing talent has no age limit.

Once again comedian, actor and singer Jackie Hoffman will be the show emcee. The winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges: dancer, actress and singer Lillian Colon; actress Kecia Lewis; producer Irene Gandy; actress Ching Valdes-Aran; actor Antonio Melenciano; and actor and producer Guy Stroman. The audience will also have an opportunity to vote and choose their favorite act.

· All the finalists have been entered into a drawing, and two of them will win two round-trip flights on JetBlue. In addition, the following will also be won by the winners: Audience Choice: a special experience for up to 25 guests at the Whitney Museum of American Art, including complimentary admission and a private guided tour of a Whitney exhibition led by a museum educator

· First Place Solo: a special experience for up to 2 guests at the Whitney Museum of American Art, including complimentary admission and a private guided tour of a Whitney exhibition led by a museum educator

First Place Group: a special experience for up to 25 guests at the Whitney Museum of American Art, including complimentary admission and a private guided tour of a Whitney exhibition led by a museum educator.

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Upcoming Shows
Talent is Timeless Grand Finale
Talent is Timeless Grand Finale
10/15 - 10/15/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

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