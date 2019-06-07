JUDY GARLAND LIVE, IN CONCERT! Extends

Judy Garland LIVE, In Concert! Starring Peter Mac as Judy Garland has been extended in NYC in a loving tribute -no need to wait for the film biopic starring Renee Zellwegger.

It is the 50th Anniversary of the death of the brilliant Judy Garland, and the 50th Anniversary of the gay liberation movement. As such, it is entirely appropriate to invite long-time fans to rediscover the music and legacy of Hollywood's golden age songbird, and to introduce her to entire new generations. Vegas Theatricals and TL&B Productions is presenting critically-acclaimed Tribute Artist Peter Mac in his award-winning musical recreation of a flawlessly triumphant 1960's-era Judy Garland.

Peter Mac is both critically-acclaimed and award-winning for his portrayal of Judy Garland, where he both sings and speaks live as the woman Tony Bennett called the "World's Greatest Entertainer."

The entire show is sung live by Peter Mac - direct from his performances in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Las Vegas. Mac treats Judy as if she never left us, although she passed unexpectedly at the tender age of 47 fifty years ago on June 22, 1969. Mac's most recent successful run of his performances was a sold-out sleight of more than 60 shows in NYC in 2018. Previously he was heralded for his two years of sold-out every weekend shows at Boston's legendary nightclub Club Cafe.

Celebrity friends of Judy Garland have lauded Peter Mac after his performances. At one of the many nights that Academy Award winner Margaret O'Brien attended a performance of Peter as Judy, she brought Peter a note, asking him to read it onstage following the show. The note read, "Have a great opening! Sorry we couldn't be with you tonight. All the best on a successful run. Love, Joey Luft and Liza Minnelli."

Talk about emotional. The Garland heirs are very wary of Judy impersonators - especially in the gay community - because of exaggerated or fabricated negative aspects of her life.

Judy Garland Live in Concert! is a loving and affectionate tribute to the World's Greatest Entertainer. It earned Peter Mac as Judy Garland the prestigious Southern Motion Picture Council Award for his "Live Performances as the Great Judy Garland". The award was presented to him by Margaret O'Brien and the late great Mickey Rooney in a gala celebration. Mickey Rooney in his presentation speech about Peter as Judy said onstage to a capacity audience:

The actual show that won Peter the Golden Halo "Get Happy - Judy Garland's Life Story In Her Own Words and Music" is making its NYC debut June of 2019 just in time for World Pride and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots which occurred on the day of Judy's funeral July 27, 1969. Judy Garland herself (via the spot-on impersonation by Peter Mac) takes you on a musical journey through her life from her days in Vaudeville, to her illustrious film career at MGM, her legendary concert comebacks in the 50s and 60s, her CBS television series and beyond! More than just a concert, Get Happy! is a theatrical experience featuring all of the Garland standards you love best, including "The Trolley Song," "The Man That Got Away," and "Over The Rainbow."

The show is created, conceived, and performed by Peter Mac, a Los Angeles Magazine Archetype and the 2012 Southern California Motion Picture Council Golden Halo Award winner for his loving and accurate portrayal of Judy Garland.

Judy Garland LIVE, In Concert! starring Peter Mac as Judy Garland GET HAPPY plays every Saturday at 8PM at Producers Club Grand Theatre beginning May 18, 2019. Special performances have been added on June 10 to commemorate Judy's actual Birthday, and June 27 the day of her funeral in NYC (June 27, 1969) and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots. These two events are irrefutably linked. Producers Club is located at 358 W. 44th Street NY, NY 10036. Tickets are now on sale through January 2020.

Tickets are $30 to $60 and include a meet and greet and photo-op with Peter following every show.

For more information on Peter Mac please visit www.TheJudyGarlandshow.com





