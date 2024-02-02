JENNA TODD Parody Musical Comes to Red Eye NY This Month

“Jenna Todd: The Demon Waitress of Lulu’s” will arrive at Red Eye NY (355 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036) on February 15th at 8pm as the premiere show of new series The Musical Multiverse.

The Musical Multiverse is an uproarious performance series where two fan-favorite musicals are mashed together into a brand new universe all their own! “Jenna Todd” features an original script by Katelynn Kenney, music arrangements by Alex Parrish, and direction by Emily Jackson, combining the pie-filled musicals of “Waitress” and “Sweeney Todd” to thrilling effect. Come travel through the multiverse to experience the stories, characters, and songs we know and love in this absurd musical theatre remix.

“Jenna Todd” is a co-production between The Musical Multiverse (which mounted one-night-only concert readings of “The Last Five Razzle Dazzles” and “Seuss Side Story” at The Duplex) and Forager Theatre Company (which recently produced an acclaimed in-the-round production of “tick, tick… BOOM!” at The New Ohio and Kitchen Theatre Company, “Tides” at TANKFest, and “Fluffy the Pine” at Wild Project).

Cast includes Gregory Lee Rodriguez (“Les Miserables” Nat. tour, “Austen’s Pride”), Deena Sydney (Metropolitan Opera, The Duplex), William Bailey (“Curtains Up” at The Monster), Theresa Attridge (“Fun Home,” “Avenue Q”), Mayadevi Ross (“Drunk Shakespeare”), Iris Rodrigo (“tick, tick… BOOM!”), Victor Vazquez (“Frizzled”), Matt Mancuso (“Clybourne Park,” “Jersey Boys”), and Alex Parrish (“tick, tick… BOOM!”)

ABOUT THE SHOW - Jenna, a struggling pie shop owner, accepts the help of a mysterious new barber in town, who promises – razor across his heart – that her under-baked business will rise. The barber in question, one Sweeney Todd, will do anything for Jenna – what with her being his long-lost daughter! Complicating this reunion is a whirlwind romance between Mrs. Lovett and Dr. Pomatter, a villainous turn by ex-husband Earl (#TheJu3ge), Lulu’s wish to be on The Great British Bake-Off, and much more sugar, butter, and sweet, sweet vengeance.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL MULTIVERSE - The Musical Multiverse is a Forbidden Broadway-style evolution of TikTok remix culture and old-school musical theatre parody led by Alex Parrish (Creator & Lead Arranger) and Iris Rodrigo (Executive Producer). It spins fresh free-wheeling parody shows out of the stories and scores we know and love, built from the age-old question, “What if [insert character from one show] and [insert character from a totally different show] were mashed up into the same world together?” www.themusicalmultiverse.com

ABOUT FORAGER THEATRE COMPANY - Forager is a non-profit NYC-based collective that builds dynamic, joyful, and holistic theatrical experiences from the objects, spaces, viewpoints, contributions, and people it can gather from any and everywhere. Founded in 2021, Forager features four branches of offerings: compassionate donation-based education (Take Root); conscience-forward content development (Unearth); creative one-night experiences (Blossom); and fully-designed mainstage productions (Harvest). www.foragertheatre.com



