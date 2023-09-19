Ivo Dimchev's IN HELL WITH JESUS / TOP 40 Comes to La MaMa This Fall

Internationally renowned performance artist Ivo Dimchev, known for his radically imaginative performances, brings his latest work, In Hell with Jesus / Top 40, to La MaMa this fall. Performances will take place November 16–19 (Thursday–Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm) and November 24–26 (Friday–Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm) at La MaMa’s Downstairs Theatre, 66 East 4th Street, in Manhattan.

In Hell with Jesus / Top 40 is another experiment in which Dimchev’s interests in religion, sexuality, postmodernism, absurdism, and popular culture collide in a peculiar, contemporary, and entertaining way. Playing the host of a musical in the making, Dimchev offers a biting and humorous critique of the contemporary theater industry and society in an interactive performance. Whether it’s a casting audition, a late-night talk show, a weird festival in Copenhagen, or a healing concert at a private birthday party in a New York gay bar where suddenly everyone dies—does it really matter? For better or worse, during the show, some of us are going to hell with Jesus, while others will choose to get in bed with the Dalai Lama. While we’re still figuring out what’s going on, some members of the audience are already earning $20 for their unprofessional tap dance and for smashing a dildo on stage while shouting, “Respect art!” And yes, amidst this “holy mess of a musical,” we will still be graced with Dimchev’s most beautiful live songs.

“Rather than glossing over the unpleasant aspects of the [theater] industry, Dimchev unflinchingly exposes them, packaging the performance in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.”—Michaela Preiner, Something Great.

Twelve years ago The New York Times wrote: “Clearly, it’s time to give Mr. Dimchev a run that lasts longer than one night.” In 2023, La MaMa is giving Dimchev seven nights. Will that be enough, or do we need more?

Tickets for In Hell with Jesus / Top 40 are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors). The first 10 tickets are $10 (limit two per person). Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees. Tickets are available at Click Here.

On October 24, Ivo Dimchev will have a one-night-only concert at Joe’s Pub. He will perform many of his best hits, ranging from the hardcore melancholic to his naughty, hilariously dirty tracks. If you haven't seen Dimchev’s work live, going to his solo show is great preparation for his massively wild group show at La MaMa.