Irondale Opens Its Doors to Live Theater for A 2021-2022 Season of Immersive, Social and Activist Works

Irondale, an artistically ambitious think-tank for cutting edge, artist-driven theater, opens their doors to the public after more than sixteen months of COVID-related closures for a season of works to transport, provoke, and educate.

Beginning with a community Open House event on September 25, Irondale's season highlights include the immersive ALICE...Alice...alice, October 21-November 20, the community driven To Protect Serve and Understand, March 25-26, following a 10-week workshop with 7 New York City Police Officers and civilians, Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage, June 2-July 3, and the female centered On Women theater festival July 18-31, inviting womxn identifying artists to present new and in-process works. This winter, the company will also co-present Cannabis!, as part of the HERE Arts Center Prototype Festival and the Joanna Kotze dance company.

Forced to close their doors in March of 2020, the company makes their official return to the stage October 21-November 20, with ALICE...Alice...alice!, an immersive experience down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland set throughout the historic 19th century Irondale space. Exploring the nooks, crannies, recesses, and lofts of the space that the public rarely sees, audiences will journey next to the strange and whimsical characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland in a production that is intimate and enchanting, while adhering to COVID protocols to keep both the cast and audiences safe.

The new year will welcome theater and dance artists, in the co-presentations of Cannabis!, January 10-15, and the Joanna Kotze dance company, February 2-5, and 9-12. Part of the HERE Arts Center Prototype Festival, Cannabis! is a multimedia musical that examines the history, culture and politics of the cannabis plant, adapted from the book "Smoke Signals: A Social History of Marijuana- Medical, Recreational and Scientific," by Martin A. Lee. Additionally, Brooklyn based choreographer Joanna Kotze will present 'lectric eye, a dance piece rooted in themes of collective and personal loss and isolation, drawing attention to the human body's potential for persistence, resistance, and power.

Following a public recruitment period that will begin on November 29, Irondale invites the New York Police Department and local civilians to join them in To Protect, Serve and Understand, a community engagement program that employs theatrical improvisation to build communication and empathy between officers and the communities they are responsible to protect and serve. Originally launched as a response to the death of Eric Garner in 2014, this will be the company's 9th cycle of this project, having welcomed more than 100 officers and civilians to participate, and performed in front of sold-out audiences since its inception. The workshop will yield free public performances for the community March 25-26.

On June 2-July 3, the ensemble will also bring their recent radio performance of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage to the stage, completing their three-part series, Brecht in Exile, which also included The Good Soul of Szechuan and The Life of Galileo over the last few seasons. With a cast of 5 portraying more than 29 roles, the company presented this work as their first radio play in the spring of 2021, keeping the ensemble creative and employed while COVID continued to keep theater doors closed.

Next July, Irondale will welcome audiences into their newly ventilated and air-conditioned theater to curate their two-week On Women theater festival, July 18-31, calling female identifying artists to submit works to be presented live on stage as well as digitally.

"It's hard to believe we're back!" exclaims Terry Greiss, Executive Director of Irondale. "We actually never went away but the idea of live people telling stories and hearing stories in the same room is so exciting that we can't wait to throw the doors open for season 39. After seeing people in little zoom boxes for so long, the power of live theater has never seemed more necessary and vital. I can't wait.

Irondale 2021-22 Season Calendar

September 25: Irondale Open House

The company invites the community back into the space after an extended closure with a look at their educational programming from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a season premiere cabaret performance, 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

October 21-November 20: ALICE...Alice...alice!

An immersive and creative adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland through the nooks, crannies, recesses, and lofts of the Irondale Center

November 29: recruitment begins for cycle 9 of To Protect, Serve and Understand

January 10-15, 2022: Irondale co-presents Cannabis!, part of the HERE Arts Center Prototype Festival

A multimedia musical that examines the history, culture, and politics of the cannabis plant

February 2-5, 9-12: Irondale co-presents Joanna Kotze Dance

An evening of dance by Bessie Award winning choreographer Joanna Kotze

March 25-26: To Protect, Serve and Understand Cycle 9 performance

Irondale invites the New York Police Department and local civilians to join them in a community program that employs theatrical improvisation to build communication and empathy between officers and the communities they are responsible to protect and serve.

June 2-July 3: Mother Courage

The Irondale Ensemble completes their trilogy Brecht in Exile with a profound statement against war and, at the same time, a tribute to our indomitable survival.

July 18-31: On Women Festival

A theater festival that celebrates the experiences of womxn.